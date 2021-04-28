EVERYDAY HERO: Therapist uses art, stories to help with tough subjects

Alex Stephenson said he has been drawing all of his life, and his recent books aim to tell Cherokee stories and help children - and their parents - work through tough experiences.
"I drew and ran a web comic from 2008-2018, and started writing children's books in 2014. I've written and illustrated five children's books on challenging topics for kids, and illustrated three Cherokee children's stories," he said.
The books on which Stephenson works with author Brad Wagnon cover lessons for children derived from traditional Cherokee stories. His other books deal with topics that can be hard for parents and children to discuss, such as anxiety, acceptance, and friendship.
"I started making children's books after my son brought a Minecraft book home from a book fair. The art in the book was screenshots from the game, and I counted 12 typos in the story. They had clearly just put out a book for a quick buck," he said. "I wanted to make books children would enjoy and learn something from at the same time. That evolved into making books that make difficult conversations between parents and children easier to have."
In "The Unlikely Friendship of Adam and Jack," Stephenson helps teach children "to think for themselves in a world that tries to think for them."
Another book was inspired by his daughter's struggle with falling asleep. He said his books help kids through different scenarios by teaching them different ways to view situations.
Stephenson has said he wants to illustrate books in a way that is vibrant enough to keep children's attention, but also in a style that is respectful of the story.
Stephenson said the community's response to his works has been phenomenal.
"Everyone has been so supportive and encouraging," he said.
One way the pandemic has impacted Stephenson's books is that he and Wagnon haven't been able to meet in person to brainstorm.
Stephenson moved to Tahlequah in 2002 for school and stayed here after graduating. He has worked in mental health since 2008, and has been a therapist for the Cherokee Nation since 2014.
"I'm a licensed professional counselor and working as the clinical supervisor for adult behavioral health for Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health in Tahlequah at the new Outpatient Health Center," said Stephenson.
Stephenson lives in Tahlequah with his wife, Shelly, and their two children, Jaxon and Jade. To see examples of his work and stay updated on book releases, visit www.facebook.com/alexstephensonbooks.
