EVERYDAY HERO: Vahdatipour, LREC bring internet to those without

HULBERT – Throughout his career at Lake Region Electric Cooperative, CEO Hamid Vahdatipour has worked to offer different services to customers, including fiber-optic cable, which has become a lifeline to many in need.
The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated high-speed cable, and families who had never had access to the internet now do, because LREC has invested in materials that have connected different rural areas throughout Cherokee County.
A few years ago, LREC surveyed its members and asked them what kinds of services they were interested in. In 2012, locals in Hulbert overwhelmingly responded by saying they wanted high-speed internet. And that was true of many other parts of Cherokee County, as well. Even many businesses in the city of Tahlequah now have fast, reliable service.
“Nobody else was willing to provide the service. The reason for it is because it is seen as a capitalist intensive endeavor. Cable companies, by design, are a for-profit company. There’s nothing wrong with it; that’s just their design," Vahdatipour said. "However, because it takes a lot of capital, and there’s not a lot of subscribers in rural areas, the take rate is not there, so it doesn’t make sense financially for a for-profit company to do it."
He explained that the few who had internet in Hulbert and other rural areas typically used satellites, and that service was spotty and expensive. As a nonprofit, LREC was in a unique position to treat its cable fees like a utility.
“We’re a nonprofit. As long as people can make the payments, that’s all we care about. That’s what’s made us able to provide this service. After studies were done, we figured out that doing it in a fiber-optics system was the best way for it to be done. That’s how we got into the business,” said Vahdatipour.
Because of his vision, thousands of LREC members now have access to affordable high speed internet, which during the pandemic has been necessary for shopping, schooling, counseling, business meetings, and many other aspects of human life that shifted from in-person to virtual.
What's next
Vahdatipour has announced his retirement, which will happen in early 2022. The Daily Press will have a full-length feature on him, detailing his life and career.
