Carolan Schaefer, Cherokee County’s 4-H educator, has been employed by the OSU Extension Office for the past two months, but before that, she was a teacher for 10 years.
Schaefer’s work as a junior high math and robotics teacher has not only helped her learn what kids like, but how to make activities fun and engaging for them.
When she participates in day camps and gets to lead 4-H meetings, Schaefer said her years as an educator always come into play.
“This position came open and I wanted get out of school a little bit,” said Schaefer. “I have my principal certification, and I was like, ‘I don’t really want to be a principal; I don’t really want to teach anymore.’ So I saw this and I was like, ‘This is perfect.’”
While the Wheeler, Texas, native grew up participating in the 4-H riding club, she did not realize what the organization offers until she started her position.
After working in the education system for several years, Schaefer said, it has been “freeing” in a way, as she is able to now teach the “fun stuff,” which some may consider to be hobbies or extracurriculars.
“I want them to have experiences,” said Schaefer. “I think the biggest thing in life is to know what’s at their house isn’t all that is out there, like there is a whole world of opportunities out there and whole world of hobbies.”
Schaefer said what she enjoys most about her job is getting to teach the kids something new, especially on subjects members are not always exposed to in a school or home setting.
“I like the whole fact that the 4-H is all about getting these kids involved in the community and learning something while they’re doing it, and it’s something they want to learn,” said Schaefer.
Schaefer is trying to get opportunities, such as the Cherokee County Riders, back up and running for 4-H members. She said she believes teaching skills, like canning and horseback riding, is important so people do not lose those abilities altogether.
“I think it’s important that these kids know there are these hobbies still available,” said Schaefer. “That it’s not just a world of electronics that we can still do things with our hands.”
Schaefer said she wants to see 4-H grow and return to the size it was before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as member involvement has decreased since then.
“I think it has a lot to offer these kids in this county, and I would love to see it get back to the heyday it was,” said Schaefer.
