EVERYDAY HEROES: Ag educator teaches strong work ethics at Keys

While some educators use their classrooms to teach, others instead use the outdoors or a barn to push mental toughness and hard work.
Kash Allen, an agricultural educator at Keys Public School, said he has a genuine desire to see his students succeed.
Allen is kicking off his third year as an ag teacher, which he said was difficult starting out due to the pandemic forcing remote learning and canceled competitions.
“I got to cut my teeth on COVID-19 and deal with all the restrictions, and try to make the best I could out of that first year,” said Allen. “I feel like that probably made me a lot better by learning how to adapt through it.”
Allen’s day-to-day job consists of teaching five classes devoted to agriculture. He also works with students who participate in livestock judging and the sheep and goat categories of livestock shows. He said he tries to be an open ear to students and help them with any of their problems, whether that involves a show animal, a job, or homework.
By teaching his students to value hard work and determination, Allen not only wants to prevent them from losing at competitions, but to show them how it can get them through any tough situation.
“I tell my kids all the time, ‘I can’t guarantee you working hard will make you win, but I guarantee you not working your hardest will not allow you to win,’” said Allen.
Being involved in agriculture when he was in school is what Allen believes shaped him into the person he is now. He said he aims to pass this on to his students, and knows the rewards they can acquire from hard work. Allen grew up around agriculture and wants to impact students who are like him.
“I was never the star athlete or the greatest bookworm, but I felt like I found something in ag that allowed me to find a home just through work ethic, determination, and things like that,” said Allen.
One of Allen’s biggest driving forces for going to work every day is the fear of being average at anything. While he always tries to instill a work ethic in students, Allen said he hopes his students will always remember how much he cares about them.
“I hope that whenever they graduate and look back, they say, ‘Hey, that guy genuinely cared about me and genuinely wanted me to be successful in whatever my endeavors were, whether it was ag or not,’” said Allen.
