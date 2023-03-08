EVERYDAY HEROES: Assistant principal says staff has become like family

Amie Sheets, assistant principal at Cherokee Elementary, has dedicated time and effort to the school for the past six years.
Sheets said her main focus is on the third- through fifth-grade students, while Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary principal, helps with kindergarten through second grade.
While Sheets conducts teacher and support staff evaluations and deals with discipline, she also meets with educators to discuss ways to improve the school environment through classroom expectations, student behavior, and more.
"We work very hard to not only be here for our students, but for our teachers and all of our families," said Sheets.
When Sheets is not helping run her family's cattle farm or working at Cherokee Elementary, she is either reading, participating in a book club or crocheting, and all those activities bring her peace.
One of the aspects Sheets believes may set her apart from others in a similar position is that she doesn't live in Tahlequah. Sheets lives in southern Muskogee, commuting an hour to work one way.
"My husband kept saying, 'That's a long drive. You're going to get tired of it real quick,'" said Sheets. "But it is worth every mile and every minute."
Even though a lack of sleep and many miles on the road can be tiring, Sheets said being in such a supportive environment and truly loving her job makes the long commute easier, and worth it.
Sheets has not always been an administrator in her 24 years in the education field.
She has worked as a certified reading specialist, and taught kindergarten through third-grade classes in other districts, including Muskogee Public Schools.
After becoming a certified reading specialist and working under a Reading First grant, Sheets found a new passion for working with other educators.
"There are days where I do miss the kids, and I want to get back in the classroom, but that's easy. I just go down to a classroom and work with a small group of kids," said Sheets.
Sheets said she often questions herself and some of her decisions, but support from her co-workers helps mitigate these feelings.
"I don't see myself as great. I mean, this is just family," said Sheets. "I question myself every day, but I do know I have a love for these kids and I have a love for these teachers. These teachers and their families and kids have become our family. I think one of the biggest things is the culture we have built in this building. It was good when I got here, but it has just become so much more. There is no other place I would rather be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.