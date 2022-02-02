EVERYDAY HEROES: Band director imparts life's lessons to students

Tahlequah High School Band Director Josh Allen was recently named Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022. Allen draws upon his own experience to teach students how to succeed in life.
Allen attended the Lowrey School, and transferred to Tahlequah while in junior high at what is now Central Academy. He had never played instruments while at Lowrey, so he felt as though he had a lot of ground to make up.
"I just played drums at my church. That's the only music I had before attending Tahlequah, but I picked it up immediately," said Allen. "They let me come in the band program with no prior experience. I just had to get caught up, and I got caught up quick, and I went through the program. The rest is history."
He earned a music scholarship at Northeastern State University, where he played in the marching band. After graduating from NSU, he was excited to leave Tahlequah, but within a month, he read a job listing at Tahlequah High School. His intention was to take the job for a year or so and transfer out.
"Twenty-one years later, I'm still here," he said.
He once decided to leave and took a position at Skiatook High School, but after two years, he returned to Tahlequah because something didn't feel right.
"I thought I needed to get out. As soon as I left, I knew I didn't need to be gone. Tahlequah is my home," he said.
Allen has found tremendous satisfaction in helping Tahlequah kids succeed. He has received job offers, including one in Texas that paid more, and where the school offered private lessons to each member of the band. To Allen, the offer didn't feel right, either.
"Success in an environment like that is just going to happen, no matter what. Every one of their kids have a dad and a mom at home. Here in Tahlequah, it is just not that way. Here, there are a lot of single parents and a lot of grandmas who are raising kids. There's a lot of people just trying to make ends meet. What keeps me in Tahlequah is that I love taking a group of students that few people would think could succeed, and we do just that," he said.
At THS, his students work hard in practice, and after that, they need to fundraise for trips. That kind of work has an effect on students that he hasn't seen anywhere else.
"When we are on the field, we look like a million bucks, and we sound like a million bucks. Our students feel the same as the other [wealthier] band programs," he said.
This year was the most successful in the band's history. The band plays in Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Division 5A, and next year, it will compete in 6A, but Allen has already let his band play with other 6A member bands.
This fall, the band performed at the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association contest, where it finished fourth in the state.
"That is like our football team making it to the state semifinals," he said.
The band was ranked first in the state for visuals from the perspective of the spectators in the stand.
At the OSSAA contest, judges assess ratings, but not rankings. The THS band won a perfect score - the same as Broken Arrow, which won Grand Nationals, a nationwide contest.
Allen explained this kind of rating taught students that with hard work and teamwork, the band could compete with any other in the country.
"When they are in this program, they learn that attitude: hard work and teamwork mean something. If you do it together, you can be just as successful as someone who is given everything on a silver platter," said Allen.
Allen loves Tahlequah because the journey leading to success makes the end feel sweeter.
"The success in Tahlequah means so much more. I came from poverty. My heart goes out to those kids. I was able to succeed because I worked hard and was dedicated. That was instilled in me by my family. A lot of these kids need the same thing," he said. "I don't see teaching band as teaching music, as much as I see it as teaching life lessons."
He has found that students who work for their success are more likely to achieve results later in life. He said local fast-food restaurants have noticed that their student-employees who are in the band often have a better attitude and work harder than their non-band coworkers.
"Kids who can learn to be successful in band can learn to be successful in other facets of their life," he said.
