EVERYDAY HEROES: Belief in education helps program director aid others

Nikki Rader, a program director for the Northeastern State University Educational Opportunity Center, uses her belief in the importance of education to help others.
Rader's job is to work with individuals from 17 Oklahoma counties who want to get back into education. She not only helps clients receive their GEDs or scholarships and other financial services, but in finding a path to continued education through college or trade school.
“I believe in education, no matter what it is. I don’t believe that everyone has to go to college. I believe trades are really important,” said Rader. “That’s really one of the reasons I took this position because it wasn’t just about getting individuals through college; it was getting them in the education that was going to be good for them, that was going to help them become the productive citizens they wanted to be.”
While Rader attended college, several of her family members and people around her learned a trade, which is why she believes educational paths shouldn't just lead toward colleges and universities.
“I think everyone has value and not everyone is made the same,” said Rader. “I think there are jobs out there that do not require a college education, but maybe trade training.”
Rader has been involved with education almost her entire life. Her mother was an educator, and Rader herself has been an instructor at Rogers State University, an instructor and graduate counseling recruiter at John Brown University, a graduate teaching assistant at NSU, and a researcher for Mercy Hospital.
Her faith in Christianity and watching herself and others around her achieve their goals have inspired her to help others. She wants to assist adults in extending their education to make sure they are aware of the resources available, so they have a chance to do what's best for them as individuals.
“I just want everyone to have the opportunity to get the education that they want, whether it is a trade or college,” said Rader.
She said the most exciting part of her job is seeing individuals get elated by potential opportunities.
“Just getting to hear them have hope again is one of the main reasons I get out of bed and go to work every day,'' said Rader.
