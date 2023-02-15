EVERYDAY HEROES: Blanchard helps through day center, pastoral work

Ed Blanchard, case manager for the Tahlequah Day Center, has worked there for the last 5-1/2 years, helping the less fortunate.
His story began with the organization during a time of transition.
While working at a Tulsa Bible school, Blanchard made some friends and connections, and one told Blanchard about the open position in Tahlequah.
"At that time, I just had a desire to help people, and that's what I've been doing ever since - just helping people from all walks of life," said Blanchard.
Blanchard's role deals with building relationships among those who use the center, so he can find out their stories and know what needs they need met.
He said a lot of times, people just need help with simple tasks to get out of their current situation, such as obtaining an identification card or a referral to an agency that can offer additional help.
Blanchard said he feels all people should be doing something with their lives, whether that is fulfilling a calling or just contributing to society.
That's why he wants to make sure everyone has the best chance to complete this calling.
Not only does Blanchard want to help people with their physical needs, but he and other workers at the day center want to serve hope to patrons every day.
"It's interesting because a lot of times, people look at this line of work, and they view everything like it should be a cookie-cutter answer because everybody has the same problems, but it's not true," said Blanchard.
"Everybody's problems are tailor-made, and so it should be handled with the same kind of care and love."
Seeing an increase in the commiunity's need for places like the center is one of the hardest parts of Blanchard's position.
He said the center served over 32,000 meals last year, compared to only serving 18,000 meals in 2018.
When Blanchard is not at the center, he continues helping the community as an associate pastor at Abundant Life Fellowship.
Blanchard has various roles to perform at the church, such as speaking to the congregation, working behind the scenes, and continuing to make sure the needs of congregants are being met.
"There's not much [of a] difference in the two jobs," said Blanchard. "I feel like the people at the day center are my people, and in a sense, I've been charged with looking after them and help them however I can. I do that in a similar fashion at the church. I just look after people's needs and try to help them."
