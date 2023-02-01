EVERYDAY HEROES: Bone works to pass hiking passion onto others

Jamie Bone, a former Tahlequah resident, is using her passion for hiking to document her upcoming experience trekking through the Appalachian Trail.
Bone was recently added to the hiking and backpacking blog “The Trek” as a writer, which informs others about hiking gear, hiking culture, and various long trails, such as the Pacific Crest Trail.
Hiking and backpacking became an obsession for Bone several years ago, after her husband, Sean Metzinger, took her to Colorado for the first time. And as of the first week in February, the couple are traveling on foot through the breath-taking landscapes of New Zealand, now known by many for the location for filming of "The Lord of the Rings" movies and others.
The Rocky Mountains of Colorado impressed her profoundly.
“I just saw all the mountains and looked up, and I was like, ‘I wonder what the world looks like from up there,’” said Bone. “I started doing all this research and realizing, ‘Oh, you can hike up those things and see what the world looks like from up there.'"
Bone said she hopes writing for The Trek will give her a project to work on while she backpacks solo through the Appalachian Trail in March 2023. Her writing will not only serve as a project she can later look back on, but it will help her deal with the non-physical part of hiking.
“That’ll give me something to focus on, because just hiking for six straight months becomes a little bit of a mental game if you don’t have something to really work on,” said Bone.
One if the most challenging parts of the trip will be the physical traits of the trail, which has few flat surfaces for walking. Bone said even though the physical and mental aspects will be daunting, she is looking forward to meeting and writing about the other hikers and backpackers making the same trip.
Bone attributes some of her passion for hiking to her youth and roaming the hills by her childhood home off of State Highway 10, where she lived with her parents, Pam Moore and Jim Bone, and her brother, Mike Teague.
“I would wander around those green hills all the time,” said Bone. “I loved it. My childhood was absolutely fantastic, and I loved nature. The thing is, we never really called it hiking. It was just wandering around in the woods, playing on the grapevines and in the creek beds.”
She said many benefits can be obtained through hiking, other than physical exercise. By slowing to a more leisurely pace, Bone has found it to be easier to see and appreciate the beauty of nature, which she said can almost become “meditative."
Bone has also participated in charity hiking events, such as the Hike4HIC fundraiser for Help in Crisis. Bone’s mother, Pam, was the agency's first executive director – one of its renowned "Founding Mothers."
“I’d love to be able to support nonprofits and causes that I care about,” said Bone. “If I can do that with a simple walk in the woods, I’d love to do that.”
She likes to inspire others through education with her ventures, but Bone said she is not sure if that will be the purpose of her writing for The Trek.
“We’ll see what direction it goes. So much can happen between now and when I start, and then when I start versus when I even get to mile 50. There are just so many directions this could go,” said Bone.
