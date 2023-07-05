William Morgan has worked to help the Tahlequah community in multiple ways since he moved to the area in 2019.
In June 2022, Morgan, a co-owner of Elephant Rock Garden Supply, said he helped open the Elephant Rock Garden Supply location in Tahlequah because of the need he and the other owners saw for a local garden supply store.
Since Elephant Rock Garden Supply is the only store in Cherokee County that sells these items, many people were having to drive to Tulsa to meet their gardening needs.
“That just birthed the idea. You know, when they did the Gold Rush, there were people who went and tried to [find] the gold then there were those who just sold the shovels, so that’s what we decided to do – just sell the shovels,” said Morgan.
After moving to Tahlequah from Muldrow to help start Roots Church, Morgan has continued to support various community organizations, such as Help in Crisis and the My Tahlequah event.
“Anybody who needs a hand or anything, we just try to get them in the right direction because there’s always [a way to] help people one way or another,” said Morgan.
Morgan also served a brief stint in the U.S. Navy. He said his naval career did not push him to be more community oriented, but it did teach him how to be more organized and structured with his various projects for Tahlequah.
While also helping with various organizations at the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, such as Leadership Class 25, Morgan and the garden supply store have also partnered with other events and fundraisers, including a recent Northeastern State University Athletics golf tournament.
“I see the needs, and if I can help bridge that gap, then I’ll do whatever I can,” said Morgan.
To help the school district, Morgan has had a hand in helping bring the Bright Futures Program to Tahlequah Public Schools, which will work with the district’s outreach program to open up opportunities for businesses and individuals to help students with specific needs.
Morgan said his reason for wanting to help in so many different ways started with his family and background. Morgan’s father was the mayor of Muldrow and his great-grandfather was a Sequoyah County commissioner, and by seeing the acts and ways they helped their community, Morgan found himself doing the same.
“When it comes down to it, when I’m gone, I just [hope] some of the things that I’ve poured into other people can [be taken] and [poured] into other people, as well,” said Morgan.
