Many business owners have experienced ups and downs, as well as learning experiences, during the pandemic. Tahlequah resident Teresa Williams owns two businesses in town and both have been essential to the community.
Born in southern Kentucky, Williams lived outside Nashville for 34 years. She then moved to Los Angeles County for nine years before coming to Tahlequah in 2009.
As founder and owner of Hawkeye Signs and Printing and Threadz Consignment, Williams has many duties, including sign making, printing, and graphic design; selling clothing, shoes and accessories for local consignors; and providing a local alternative for retail shopping.
"The sign business is essential in that businesses will always need marketing and advertising products and services to continue to grow," said Williams, 53. "Threadz offers a much needed service to the community in the way of discounted apparel in a time where most are struggling to make ends meet. We also offer a way to make side money on items no longer wanted, which can be used to purchase new clothing items."
At Threadz, she and the staff have been working overtime since the shutdown to provide personal, one-on-one shopping for customers who prefer to social distance.
"We now spend more time offering items online and doing more special sales than before to attempt to encourage shoppers to spend their money locally," said Williams. "We thoroughly disinfect our dressing rooms after each customer. We wear masks and encourage customers to practice social distancing."
She said that, at this time, how policies will change once the pandemic is over will depend on the current situation.
"Our consignors and customers have been and are still very supportive of us staying open and trying to make the necessary changes to continue to thrive in this uncertain business climate," said Williams.
Outside of work, Williams said her routines haven't changed.
"I don't do anything different. I regularly use hand sanitizer and wash my hands frequently throughout the day, anyway, and have always changed at the end of the work day," she said.
Williams lives with another business owner, Frank Spears.
"Our lives are always super-busy, but we always have something exciting going on - whether I'm revamping signage for a local storefront, or he's building a new home in town for his company, Spears Construction. We love Tahlequah and are glad to live and work in such a terrific place," said Williams. "I have five amazing adult children, and he has two adult sons, and we have five - soon to be six - grandkids between us, so they keep life really fun and interesting, to say the least. We also have a very large, cantankerous cat named Keke, who drives us nuts daily, but he also completes our little family in a weird way."
As a stress reliever, Williams likes to frequent and support businesses that offer local music.
"I have an awesome group of close friends I hang out with on a regular basis, and I play the cajon drum and tambourine with several local bands at open mics in town. We have the coolest nightlife here," she said.
