EVERYDAY HEROES: Businesswoman makes time to be grandma to 11

Sarah Haney is the owner of Moore Brothers Floor Covering, and she is also a grandma who shares her time and experiences with her descendants.
Balancing home and work life, she teaches her grandchildren to be honest in their dealings with those they come across.
Haney always knew she wanted to get into the flooring business. She learned how to install floors from her family in Alabama. Haney met her husband, Larry, 52 years ago when he was stationed in Alabama. The two fell in love, and she followed him to Tahlequah.
In 2000, Haney purchased Moore Brothers Flooring, which was originally started in 1962. By acquiring an established business, Haney had the chance to connect with the greater Tahlequah community. While she primarily serves Tahlequah residents, she has also worked with Cherokee Nation and other special clients.
She loves working with ordinary people who are seeking to improve their homes. Currently, vinyl plank flooring is popular.
“It looks like a piece of wood. It is just easy to take care of, and it is waterproof. We took all of our carpet out and put it in our house,” said Haney.
When she is not at work, her favorite thing to do is to spend time with her 11 grandchildren, the oldest of whom are grown, and the youngest of whom are still in diapers. She said that being an involved grandparent has its own challenges, but it is important to the family and greater community.
Children who are exposed to active grandparents tend to have a better understanding of who they are and where they come from.
“It’s wonderful being a grandma. We really enjoy our grandkids,” she said. “The biggest challenge of being a grandma is trying to teach them what’s right and what you want them to remember about you.”
In today’s age, young people have access to all kinds of information, not all of which is good for society. Haney said it is important to teach the next generation values, such as honesty and hard work.
“Always be honest, and always do the best you can,” she said.
One of her favorite activities that she does with her grandchildren is camping. She takes them in her camper locally to connect with nature and family.
