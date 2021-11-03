EVERYDAY HEROES: Career adviser, recruiter fosters relationships with students

Anna Haas has served the Tahlequah community in the field of education for the past 15 years.
She has taught at Northeastern State University, Tahlequah Public Schools, and at NOIC Academy in Toronto, Canada, and she is now a career service adviser and recruiter at Indian Capital Technology Center, where she helps students to find themselves and realize their vocational dreams.
Her primary role is to educate prospective students on their various career options and showcase all the skill-based programs ICTC offers high school and adult students. To do that, she needs to get to know the students and their interests. She maintains a relationship with them beyond the completion of their certifications or degrees.
“Current students also need guidance throughout the duration of their training in career opportunities post completion,” said Haas.
In addition to connecting with students and staff at local schools, she also builds relationships with local business leaders to know learn kinds of opportunities are available for current students. In one of her roles, she attends career fairs to connect with job seekers, and she speaks at these kinds of events to serve as an informant in the community.
“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to connect with all sorts of individuals of various ages that are hopeful and excited about their future,” said Haas. “Our students know the choices they make today will directly affect their tomorrow. I see my former students every day, happily working in the community. That's what it's all about: building up others by safeguarding the possibility for all to have a successful future.”
Her experience teaching high school and college students has helped her understand their specific needs.
“Presently, it's a wonderful experience to be involved in having further interaction with students in a career-focused realm,” she said. “It's pretty special to assist in the process of improving the lives of students by helping them discover a pathway that will equip them with the career and technical skills needed for a lifelong career.”
