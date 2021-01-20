EVERYDAY HEROES: Caring for sister brings Texas woman to Tenkiller

When Linda Bowman moved to Cherokee County to be with her aging sister and her husband, she wasn't sure what to expect.
"I love traveling and warm, sunny places, so I had my doubts. But the area is wonderful most of the year; I still don't like the cold," said Bowman, 71. "I have tried to talk my sister into moving, but I think she's still mourning her husband, even after three years, and wants to stay."
It has been about five years since Bowman, who was retired and living in Texas, moved to the Lake Tenkiller area. Having worked in the health care field for over 30 years, she felt her skills and compassion should be turned toward helping family.
"It was hard when Donna got ill while Dan, her husband, was so fragile, but I'm glad it wasn't during a pandemic," said Bowman. "With her cancer, it has been difficult the past year to make sure her medical situation is handled in a timely fashion, and we do all we can to stay safe from the virus."
Along with taking care of the household duties and responsibilities, Bowman gives most of her time to her sister and to communicating with family living in different states.
"I do miss going on a whim to see my grandkids, but I don't regret being here. Plus, COVID stomped out all my travels," she said. "No one has been able to visit from out of state since last winter. The only folks who come by are delivering groceries or medical items."
Bowman said she has started watching her own health and strength the past few months, as she has had physical therapy and exercise sessions canceled due to closures or others being quarantined.
"I've never seen something shut down the world like this and affect so many in ways we never would have thought," she said. "I am thankful my mind is still sharp so that I have been able to learn those phone apps. My grandkids and even great-grands have taught me a thing or two, and it's been nice to visit and sing and be silly with them over the internet."
The pandemic also paused Bowman's desire to get more involved with her community.
"A couple of years ago, I talked with a couple of smaller schools about volunteering time to share my health and medical knowledge in any way they could use it. I love kids and seeing them learn things that will help them the rest of their lives," she said.
For now, Bowman plans to play more checkers and cards with her sister, and she may practice a dance to do on TikTok with her granddaughter, who lives in Florida.
