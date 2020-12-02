EVERYDAY HEROES: Cashier would like customers to respect the rules

While Danielle Gomez appreciates the safety measures her employer put into place early in the pandemic, the “dollar store” associate wishes the community would listen to facts.
“They added plexiglass shields and supplied us with reusable masks. They’ve sent us a couple of masks over the months,” said Gomez, 28. “People who don’t wear masks into the store – or leave them on the entire time – should stay home. They are required by the corporation and local government, yet if I say something, they take it out on me personally.”
Gomez moved to Cherokee County three years ago for a fresh start and an education. This semester, she transitioned to all online classes at Northeastern State University, and she couldn’t take all the courses she needed because initially, they were in-person or blended.
“Since I do work in the public as a cashier, I interact with a lot of people each shift. I didn’t want to risk being asymptomatic and spreading the coronavirus in the classroom,” she said. “NSU has been good at communicating with students. As a nontraditional student, I was afraid of getting overlooked, but it’s going OK.”
With two chatty cats named Oscar and Sassy, Gomez doesn’t feel like she lives alone in her place. Even without other humans around, she will still sanitize her hands before entering the house, take off her shoes, and change clothes as soon as she gets home.
“My mom was a nurse before she passed away almost five years ago. Her hobby was researching every new virus or disease, so I’ve heard about ways to stay safe from such things all my life. She wasn’t obsessive, but mom drilled in health and safety to my being,” said Gomez.
The one thing Gomez has missed most since March has been traveling.
“My brother still lives in Oklahoma City with his family, and I’ve only visited once this year. That was right before the lockdowns,” she said. “My goal is to visit every U.S. state, and then start on South America. New York and Chicago have been a couple of my favorite cities so far. Even though I enjoy the activities in cities, I also like camping out. Yellowstone was a beautiful dream when I stayed there.”
Since she’s been at home more, Gomez said it has given her time to organize her house and start scrapbooking.
“I had all of these photos and mementos from traveling, so after a Pinterest binge, I began to sort through them. Some are in albums, some are hanging in shadow boxes,” she said. “If I didn’t have internet and streaming services these past months, I'd have gone a bit nuts.”
