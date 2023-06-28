Paul Martinez, project director of the Cherokee County Health Services Council, has put a focus on HIV education in rural communities.
Martinez said his passion for working with others started when he was in college and worked for the National Indian Women’s Health Resource Center. While he enjoyed working with the organization, Martinez said he ended up moving on, and with life picking up, he felt unfulfilled.
“I felt like in my life, I wasn’t doing anything I wanted to do, which was making a difference,” said Martinez.
After finding out about an opening at the CCHSC, Martinez began working at the organization in August 2022. In his position, he works with grants that impact the area where he has lived since he was 5 years old.
The Colorado native grew up at Kenwood and Oaks, which is one of the reasons he enjoys educating Cherokee County so much.
“It’s one of those really great experiences because going out to the community, I know a lot of the community members, so it works out great,” said Martinez.
Martinez said the community’s tight knit-feel made him think it was his turn to step up and help.
For Martinez, getting information out there about HIV has been fulfilling and makes him feel as though he is making a difference in the world.
Martinez said sharing information in areas such as Cherokee County is important because people often think they cannot test positive for HIV or that they should not worry about it. By telling others, including pharmacies, about HIV medication and the basics of the disease, Martinez finds that the knowledge becomes key to health and well-being.
Dealing with the ignorance and stigma of HIV has been one of the most difficult aspects of Martinez’s job.
“In the Bible Belt of Oklahoma, a lot of people think HIV can’t touch them in often some mystical land, and they don’t ever have to worry about that, but the truth is, it’s here and a lot of people don’t know the dangers of it,” said Martinez.
To help spread more information, especially to the LGBTQ+ community, Martinez said discussing it with the youth and the various organizations in Tahlequah has been helpful.
To keep the younger generation interested, Martinez tries to make education fun with trivia, bingo, and prizes.
“One of the reasons why I’m probably not a drug addict is the DARE program,” said Martinez. “When we were in elementary school, the DARE officer would come and he would talk about drugs, and it was terrifying facts about drugs. It scared me to me to never want to try them. Using that idea, you have to [put it together with] the education of HIV.”
