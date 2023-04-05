Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault has held his position since Nov. 1, 2019, but he was appointed for over a year before taking office.
Chennault said he first got started in law enforcement in January 1999, when he began to work for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. His reason for joining law enforcement first stemmed from being a different type of first responder.
“I have some cousins who are police officers in Texas, but I never was interested in law enforcement,” said Chennault. “I wanted to be a fireman. I had a cousin who was a Tulsa fireman; he was a mentor and that was what I wanted to do.”
After testing at several fire departments and not making the cut, the Briggs native said he focused on his seasonal job of being a part-owner at a couple of amusement parks in Branson, Missouri.
When winter rolled around, Chennault found himself with nothing to do, and after having a few peers who were police officers convinced him to apply for a police officer position, he never looked back.
“I think Cherokee County is different from a lot of places in the state and across the nation,” said Chennault. “People in Cherokee County still seem to respect law enforcement. They still act like they are glad you are around and that you’re there to help them. I know it’s not like that in other places. We feel the people appreciate us and we appreciate them.”
His job of being an administrator of the sheriff’s office has Chennault normally working in the building, especially in the mornings. In the evenings, when he is not working at an event, Chennault helps the patrol deputies take calls and help out in the school zones.
When the weekend normally rolls around, Chennault is often still working, but tries to take time for his hobbies and family.
Outside of the office, Chennault is often mowing lawns for free and doing woodworking, among other activities.
The self-taught woodworker uses this time, as well as when he mows, to help decompress from other stresses.
On Sundays, Chennault normally takes a day to work a patrol shift, which he said helps to break his normal cycle of having to stay in the office.
“I’m not really comfortable being in the office. I like being out, but I know people expect me to be in the office so they can talk to me,” said Chennault.
