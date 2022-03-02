EVERYDAY HEROES: Cherokee Elementary Principal navigates pandemic, takes time to read to kids

Marissa McCoy serves the community as principal of Cherokee Elementary School, and her responsibilities include overseeing the administration and supervision of the school. She is also responsible for hiring staff and overseeing classroom instruction.
“I visit classrooms for evaluation purposes and to ensure that students are provided the best education possible. I am here to keep everyone safe, physically, emotionally and socially,” said McCoy.
She served as a classroom teacher at Cherokee for eight years, during which time she completed a Master’s degree in administration. She served as assistant principal for one year, and she is now in her 12th year as principal.
She joked that she decided to become a teacher because she thought she would appreciate the work schedule.
“I had no idea what I was getting into, or that I would love it so much, and that the ‘schedule’ really wasn’t the schedule. My first internship sealed the deal and from that day on, I knew I had found my calling,” said McCoy.
Her favorite aspect of her job is working with the children.
“As a classroom teacher, I had a positive impact on 20 kids a year. As a principal, it’s 430 kids and families a year. I am still a teacher at heart, and kids will always be my focus,” she said.
During the pandemic, she has led Cherokee through difficult times and has had to teach her teachers how to prepare for virtual learning, quarantines, masking and water bottle protocols.
“The real challenges came to us in the form of young children and their lack of communication, social, and emotional skills. Another challenge we face each day is our student’s mental health. Kids that are 5 and 6 years old come to school thinking about adult issues and problems. This makes it nearly impossible for them to learn,” she said.
The school instructs a high number of students that have been impacted by trauma, and these kinds of challenges predate the pandemic.
“As a team, we knew that we had to focus on building relationships and connections with our students, and we had to teach students how to handle social situations and self-regulation just like we teach them math facts and the ABCs,” she said.
McCoy is optimistic that the future for Cherokee Elementary is bright.
“We hire quality people that have a huge heart for kids, and we are a staff that is committed to learning best practices so that we best serve our students," she said.
School administrators and teachers are excited about the passage of the recent bond issue, which will bring much needed upgrades to the school, including: additional offices, a new library, and a student resource center.
McCoy believes that it is important for her students to know who she is. She spends hours every week teaching guided reading lessons to the first-grade students.
