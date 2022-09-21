EVERYDAY HEROES: Child nutrition director uses side jobs to help locals

the Keys Public Schools child nutrition director continually works three jobs to help people in Cherokee County.
“I work three jobs not because I have to. It’s because I want to, and it’s because I feel obligated to the people I’ve worked for,” said Nancy Bryan.
Bryan’s occupations include working for Keys as the child nutrition director, being an owner of Nancy’s Homemade Pies and Cafe, and working as manager at Tenkiller Lodge.
Bryan’s work as manager at the lodge is where she said she occasionally provides lower-cost rooms to people who are less fortunate and struggling to find housing. She said they have been doing this ever since the pandemic started, because it helped increase the housing shortage.
“Now we don’t like to do that all the time, but if somebody needs help, we’re going to help them,” said Bryan.
Bryan said everyone needs to help people in need because they never know when they will be in a similar situation. About two years ago, Bryan was helping at the Tenkiller Lodge during a major ice storm that was causing water and pipes to freeze. When she went home, she found her house flooded with water, forcing her to stay at the lodge for three or four months.
“I stayed in a motel room from February to May, so I know what it’s like to be without a home,” said Bryan.
Bryan said her job at the school deals solely with paperwork, but she is still able to help people by approving forms, such as the free and reduced-price school meal applications, which helps families ease the burden of paying for food. She said these applications are also vital to the school because it helps procure funding.
“Child nutrition is important because the children need those meals. They need a well-balanced meal of breakfast and lunch, and they get those in school,” said Bryan.
Bryan said her whole reason for owning Nancy’s Homemade Pies and Cafe is to provide a family-friendly and home-like atmosphere for Cherokee County residents.
“It’s nothing about money,” said Bryan.
While most of Bryan’s occupations center on food and nutrition, she said this is because cooking and baking have always been a hobby of hers, and she's used it to help raise her children. Bryan started selling pies out of her home and even at yard sales to help provide for her children.
“I love to bake because it helped me because my kids were always busy playing outside and doing things with their friends, and I had to have something to do,” said Bryan. “I don’t like to sew and I don’t like to knit. I’m a baker. I love to bake. I love to cook and I grew up in a home where everything was homemade.”
Bryan said having a strong work ethic and helping people have always been important to her due to how she was brought up.
“Work ethic is something I strive to have,” said Bryan. “I was raised that way and I believe that when you work for someone, you give them all you can.”
