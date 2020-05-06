EVERYDAY HEROES: Child welfare specialist doesn't let virus slow her down

Child Welfare Specialist Brooklynn Shipman said her job duties have not changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She continues going to homes and being around families to assess safety. The only difference is, she is taking more precautions to protect herself and her family by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
“Unfortunately, a pandemic will not stop or lessen the risks of child abuse and-or neglect. In some cases, it has cultivated more,” said Shipman, 25. “Someone has to be the voice for the children in this county and all others. I want to be that voice.”
Originally from Cleveland, Oklahoma, Shipman attended Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Oklahoma, and then graduated from Northeastern State University in the spring of 2017. She started her career with the Department of Human Services in fall 2017, and was steadily promoted to a CWS III as of December 2019.
“My No. 1 job duty is child safety; assessing for safety, helping parents/guardians, protecting children, and intervening if necessary. As a CWS in a Child Protective Services unit, I am on the front line of assessing a situation and the safety of children,” said Shipman.
She said DHS has taken precautions to keep workers safe when it’s been possible.
“We have decreased the amount of workers in the field, provided additional protective equipment, and compensated the workers who are in the field on a daily basis,” said Shipman.
The community's show of support for the CWS makes a difference.
“There are several people who are very appreciative and thankful for the work I and my co-workers conduct every day,” said Shipman. “This pandemic has left many people feeling stuck and definitely isolated from help. It is very rewarding and humbling to be able to assist families and children the way I can and do.”
Shipman lives with her significant other, who is in law enforcement, and her daughter.
“My daughter was quarantined for the first part of the pandemic, but has recently been reintegrated back into her school,” she said. “I have definitely been using more Lysol and Germ-X lately. I even attempted to make my own – very unsuccessful – to have more. Before I return home in the evenings, I spray myself down with Lysol or Thieves essential oil. I have been working later into the evenings, so I normally come home and go straight into my bedtime routine of showering and consolidating laundry.”
Along with working, being around her family and friends are among Shipman’s hobbies.
“I love being able to say that as hard as my job can be sometimes, I still love what I do,” she said. “If I’m not working, you can bet I’m with extended family, friends, or lounging with my daughter, significant other, and our two – large and extra large – fur babies. Quarantine has definitely made it hard. However, I have been able to focus on things at home in the evenings.”
