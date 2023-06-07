When Jerilyn Willie, a Tahlequah Public Library clerk, is not working with patrons and organizing books, she is creating spaces for others to learn about Native American culture.
After Willie became a clerk at the library in September 2022, she started to play with the idea of adding more Indigenous-related classes that November.
“When I first started, I was just a regular part-time clerk, so I worked four hours a day when I did have a day on,” said Willie. “It was actually in November. It was Indigenous American Month, and I was just wondering if we had any programs set up through the library, since it was that month. They said, ‘No, but do you have any ideas? and I was like, ‘I do have a few ideas.’”
Her first Indigenous culture class was a basic pottery class, where she taught individuals how to create pinch pots. Willie said her heart has always been to embrace and share different cultures, especially in a setting where it is free of charge.
“To me, it’s not really something you can pay for. It’s not, I guess, of monetary value, but it is a certain knowledge that people should have,” said Willie.
By working at the Cherokee Heritage Center before it was shut down, Willie said she was able to learn several traditional skills, such as finger weaving and basket weaving.
Willie has taught multiple classes and held events since November, including a dance demonstration, pottery, and beading. She has not hosted any kids’ events so far, but she has held several classes for those ranging from 25 to 65 years old. She is looking to expand into more Native classes by having a time for people to learn how to create ribbon skirts and pucker toe moccasins.
“I’ve always felt that the tribal culture is meant for all who were willing to learn – not necessarily for everybody who was tribal or if they had a specific quantity of blood, because that doesn’t feel tribal to me,” said Willie. “It’s just the culture itself and the willingness to learn.”
Teaching pottery classes is an activity of which Willie is most fond because it reminds her of her time at the Cherokee Heritage Center and because she enjoys seeing how creative people get.
Willie has several classes set to take place at the library this summer, and she will be working as a volunteer artist for 4Next7 in July.
“It’s important for me to do my part in teaching the culture with again, whoever wants to learn. I’m happy to teach,” said Willie.
Check it out
Willie will be teaching a make and take round reed basket-weaving class on June 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.