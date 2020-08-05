Having turned 40 in the middle of a quarantine, Chrissi Nimmo said life has changed drastically for her and her family since the pandemic hit the area in March.
Born in the old Hastings hospital, Nimmo was raised in Warner, Oklahoma. Prior to law school, she graduated from and worked at Northeastern State University. Nimmo returned to Tahlequah in 2008 after accepting a job at Cherokee Nation. She is currently a deputy attorney general, which means she represents the Cherokee Nation in tribal, state and federal courts; acts as an in-house counsel for all departments of the Nation; and manages a staff of 13 attorneys and support personnel.
Legal matters are essential, so while Nimmo has continued to work, her routine changed this spring.
“Legal work never stops. We also just got the McGirt decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, which is probably the biggest Indian law case of my legal career. Also the coronavirus pandemic has created new legal challenges – court via video, masks, testing, remote work legal issues, legal issues surrounding spending of CARES Act funds, etc. – so we have been busier,” said Nimmo. “We worked completely from home for two months, now alternate days in the office, but end up here most days. Working from home is challenging. We have 5-year-old twins and a 2-year-old.”
Nimmo is married to Jim, a Tulsa firefighter who continues to work shifts of 24 hours on and 48 hours off.
“He has been quarantined once for possible exposure at work, but was negative. I have been tested as part of returning to work at Cherokee Nation, and my older daughter was recently tested – all negative,” said Nimmo.
When she goes into work, Nimmo’s temperature is taken and she wears a mask unless she is alone in her office.
“I think the community is glad that Cherokee Nation has continued operations, even if that is with reduced staff. I think Chief [Chuck] Hoskin [Jr.] has done a great job of balancing the need to provide services with the need to keep our employees and community safe,” said Nimmo. “I also feel like people in the legal profession are extending a little more grace to our colleagues regarding deadlines, the time it takes to return emails, etc.”
Nimmo is also vice president of the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education.
While she doesn’t do too much different when she gets home from work, Nimmo said she has made changes.
“My hair is really long, and the thought of it touching things grosses me out. When it is down, it can interfere with masks that go around my neck, so I have worn it in a bun almost every day for the past five months," she said. "I also have stopped wearing all makeup except mascara because of masks. This makes my getting-ready-for-work routine much quicker.”
This situation has helped the Nimmo family spend more time together.
“With the exception of a few camping trips and some river and lake excursions, my kids have been home since mid-March. We order takeout but don’t eat in restaurants, and really only go to Walmart or Reasor’s for necessities,” said Nimmo. “I have enrolled my twins in virtual first grade at Cherokee Elementary, so we will continue this routine until it is safe. On the plus side, we have got to spend a lot more time together and haven’t been so busy. We withdrew from dance, taekwondo, and T-ball because of corona.’”
The coronavirus has also changed some of Nimmo’s hobbies.
“One of my favorite things to do is watch live music, and it is the thing I miss most during quarantine. I have watched many of my favorite artists – Oklahoma and Texas country – do livestream concerts, but I can’t wait to stand in front of a stage with a cold drink,” said Nimmo. “When quarantine started I was cooking a lot – making bread and pasta from scratch – but that has fallen off since I am back to an almost-normal work schedule.”
The Nimmo family recently got adopted by Evie the cat.
“She hung around outside until we were guilted into feeding her,” said Nimmo. “She is a stray, but super-gentle with my kids.”
