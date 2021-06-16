EVERYDAY HEROES: Coffee shop worker looks for areas to serve

Shawn Eddie moved to Tahlequah when he was 9 years old from outside of Gallup, New Mexico, on the Navajo Reservation. He graduated from Tahlequah High School last year and works as a barista for Starbucks.
Eddie previously worked as a manager at the Drip in Tahlequah and Owasso, and he even helped the owner set up shop in Claremore, but in his time off, his passion is using his talents to help people.
"He serves others, and he is very generous," said David Nagle, a retired instructor for Northeastern State University and organizer of the Tahlequah Friends Fellowship Quaker worship. "He goes out and helps his friends."
Eddie is a natural home decorator and cleaner, known for tidying up the homes of elderly people in town. Nagle describes his work as "low-key service."
When Nagle's son acquired a fixer upper car, Eddie came to detail it without asking for a dime.
"Shawn showed him how to clean it and wax it. That's typical of the stuff he does," said Nagle.
Alyssia Hylton, owner of Boulevard LLC, agrees.
"Shawn is a rare personality. We've been friends for a while. I met him here at the store," she said.
While Eddie was waiting to be serviced, he started "putting things in place," Hylton said.
"I looked over, and the display looked fantastic. I asked him, 'What are you doing?' He said he was just waiting there and wanted to make it look nice," she said.
Eddie visits Boulevard frequently, but now, he helps with the owner's consent.
"He, within five minutes, can go through my entire store and make it look like I spent hours on it. 'How can I repay you?' I ask him. He never wants anything in return. He never asks for money," Hylton said. "You can see him standing in a room, and you can see the cogs on his face turning. It means that he is assessing the layout of the room. He arranged my store a couple of times."
The Renaissance man has a knack for cooking, serving drinks and interior design, but he is also gifted with music. He played for the Tahlequah High School Orange Express Marching Band, and is familiar with the flute, piccolo, clarinet, bass clarinet, piano, tenor saxophone, and soprano saxophone.
"I like helping people. It makes for a fun conversation," said Eddie. "I'm used to it at this point. It gives me something to do with my day. When people ask me for help, I say OK. It's just nice helping people."
Eddie explained he has had no training in interior design and is completely self-taught. For him, cleaning helped him to deal with some of the challenges he has faced in life. In his spare time, he makes sure to clean up his own living space as well.
"We steam-clean our carpet once or twice a week. I also try to keep my car as clean as possible," he said.
Many in this community have a desire to serve, but don't know where to start. For those, Eddie recommends talking to the people closest to them and listening to what they have to say. He believes service only requires the desire to make someone's day a little brighter.
"Have a conversation with them. Get out there. People will tell you what they need after they talk to you. If you know how to do it," he said.
