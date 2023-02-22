EVERYDAY HEROES: Communications officer works to help residents

Theresa Alberty, communications officer for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, has done her part in keeping local residents safe for over 30 years.
"Everybody I work with is great," said Alberty. "I think you have to be dedicated, whether it's to an ambulance service, fire service, sheriff's department, [or] law enforcement."
Alberty works as a 911 operator, taking incoming calls and dispatching the appropriate officers, as well as helping get them to the right location.
Alberty said the situation determines which agency she or her co-workers dispatch.
"I love doing what I do," said Alberty. "The sheriff's department, the deputies, are my family. The people I work with are family. We all take care of one another."
Alberty first began her career working in an ambulance, but after a fractured knee put that venture on hold, she began dispatching for the Muskogee County ambulance service, then Cherokee Nation, while working part time at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Alberty eventually made the switch to working full-time with CCSO, as she enjoyed working with law enforcement.
When Alberty first began dispatching, there wasn't a mapping system, so dispatchers had to know the ins and outs of the county to relay directions to officers.
While Alberty enjoys her job, some parts of it can be more difficult than others. One of the most difficult is not knowing she doesn't know the conclusion of calls.
"After 30 years, there's not a whole lot - this is going to sound horrible - that bothers me," said Alberty. "What bothers me is when people repeatedly put themselves in a position to be hurt that's not necessary. Drunk drivers endanger others, and drunk drivers hardly ever get hurt, but they can kill people. That's irritating, but not knowing the conclusion of a call [can be difficult]. We don't ever know what happens. Nobody ever tells us."
Alberty said most people don't acknowledge those working in dispatch as first responders.
"Nobody sees us. We're not out in the street. We're just a voice. I don't think they acknowledge us as actually being a person," said Alberty. "We're a voice on the other end of the phone, and we're sending their help, so their help is arriving, and we're forgotten."
While her job can be stressful at times, Alberty continues the work because she knows she is doing something that can help somebody, and maybe even save a life.
She deals with the stress of her job other by internalizing it, listening to music, gardening, or being with her animals.
"Nobody is demanding anything of you," said Alberty. "[I] can go out and sit in my water garden [with my] earphones in and just listen to music and watch the water," said Alberty.
