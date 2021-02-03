EVERYDAY HEROES: Community family adviser works with students

Since 2018, Tahlequah resident Lonnie Barton has been a community family adviser with Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 schools.
Her students range from kindergartners to seniors in the traditional school, Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy, and in the alternate school, Insight Oklahoma, which is for middle and high schoolers.
"I consider myself very lucky to be employed as a remote worker for my organization, and that the changes have not been extremely drastic as other places of employment. It has also allowed me not to be physically within the community to do my work," said Barton, 50.
When Barton was younger, her father was in the military.
"My dad was in the Army for the first eight years of my life. When he left the Army, we lived in Georgia near my dad's family, and then we moved to Tahlequah in 1981, because this was my mom's hometown and my grandparents still lived here," she said.
Barton went to Cherokee Elementary School for her sixth-grade year and stayed in the Tahlequah Public Schools until she graduated from Tahlequah High School in 1988.
The pandemic hasn't changed her work duties much, since Stride has always been an online school, but due to this year's enrollment numbers being exponentially higher than in previous years, her caseload is double that of the previous year. This requires a more organized process with time management, Barton said.
"With the COVID pandemic, several families have chosen to attend online schooling. Our schools are considered public schools and we follow all guidelines put forth by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, as well as the curriculum put forth by the state," said Barton. "We are providing an alternative way for students to stay on their academic journey while providing a safe and consistent environment."
Her main mission is to connect with the students and their families within her assigned area of the state.
"This way I can offer academic guidance and personal support. But it's not as streamlined as I made it sound. I answer questions my families have; do minor tech troubleshooting; keep families updated about different things happening within the school; provide guidance for how to proceed in certain situations; keep track of doctor notes; make sure families are aware of issues with attendance and grades; and a multitude of other assigned duties," said Barton.
One change has been the lack of monthly face-to-face gatherings with local families. Past events included a Thanksgiving potluck that included games, a selfie wall with props, a canned food drive, and a fry bread cooking demonstration. They have also attended the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival student day at the Castle of Muskogee, and had a day at the Gathering Place in Tulsa.
"Some of those gatherings were help and support sessions, but most of them were meant for socialization and fun," said Barton. "Honestly, I miss that aspect of my duties the most. I love getting to meet face-to-face with my students and allowing their Learning Coaches an opportunity to finally put a face to their CFA."
Learning coaches are the parents, guardians, or other adults who commit to working with Stride students at home.
At her own home, Barton lives with her spouse, who has had to quarantine twice after potential COVID-19 exposure, but tested negative both times. Even though it's just the two of them, the couple makes sure to always have face masks and hand sanitizer on hand. Barton said she also changes clothes when she comes home and hand-washes her masks.
"My husband, Paul, and I have been together for almost 15 years. I have three grown daughters from my first marriage, a 5-year-old grandson, a 2-year-old grandson, and a 1-year-old granddaughter. And the grandchildren are just slightly spoiled - just slightly, though," said Barton. "We have two fur babies: a shidoodle, Ewok, and a half-Corgi/half-Jack Russell, Rosie Lou Who - or as my oldest grandchild calls them, 'The crazy dogs.'"
Barton's hobbies include reading books by Dean Koontz, Stephen King and others; playing video games on her phone and the Playstation 4; and watching "too much TV."
"When 'The Masked Singer' is on, my husband and I go to our youngest daughter's home on Thursdays to have dinner with her, her husband, and two of my three grandbabies while we watch the show together," said Barton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.