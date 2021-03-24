EVERYDAY HEROES: Crossing guard earns love, respect at Heritage

Every day in Southridge, young children wearing backpacks and holding lunch boxes walk to school. With smiles on their faces, they wave and shout, "Hi, Mr. Paul!"
Every school morning and afternoon, Paul Yochum greets them. He knows all of them as they walk by, and he knows many of their parents, too.
Yochum has served as a crossing guard for about 20 years and has worked at Heritage Elementary School since it opened in 2012. The kids and community members affectionately know him as "Mr. Paul."
He was born in 1937, and though he has been retired for many years, he works where he can, because he believes in what he does.
"I'm 83. I'm still in good health. I'm able to walk and do what I do," Yochum said.
Prior to working at Heritage, he was a crossing guard at Cherokee and Greenwood elementary schools. Many in Tahlequah know him for his friendliness, work ethic, and commitment.
"I work an hour twice a day. I watch them in the mornings and make sure they are safe, and I return in the afternoon for another hour. Rain, snow, sleet - it don't matter. I won't leave them out there," he said.
Yochum works for the Tahlequah Police Department and has enjoyed his time as a crossing guard. He was tasked with the job because of his commitment to the community.
"The chief of police hired me on. That's where he wants me to be. 'You aren't going to quit on me,' he said, 'You're going to stay on,'" said Yochum.
The pandemic has been hard on him. Fewer students are walking to school, and many of them have run up to him to give him hugs. He has had to decline those this year.
"A lot of these young people want to hug me, but I can't because of the disease," he said.
Yochum said he would like to get to know all the children at the school, which isn't possible, so he focuses on the kids who walk and bike home.
"I would like to thank Mr. Paul for keeping our Heritage students safe every day when crossing Southridge Road," said Heritage Elementary School Principal Amanda Vance. "He goes out of his way to help our kids in every way."
When it rains, it is not uncommon for Mr. Paul to keep up with the children, sharing a spare umbrella to keep them dry during their walk.
Trina Mallory is the speech language pathologist at Heritage. She walks out with the children every day and has gotten to know Yochum over the years.
"He is so kind and generous. He offers tomatoes and pecans every chance he gets. He's always cheerful and he loves the kids so much. He often says, 'They're just such a blessing, all of them,' when he sees the kids coming out," said Mallory.
Yochum is committed not just to the school, but also to his faith. He has actively participated as a member of the First Baptist Church for over 40 years.
"He's a wonderful God, and one of these days I'm going to go home with him, but I'm not going anytime soon," Yochum said with a grin.
When he is not serving his community, he mows his yard and maintains his garden, which he prides himself in. He realizes not many elders his age are capable of doing what he does.
"My life has been a good life. I raised my three children. I have seven grandchildren, and I lost my brother and daddy when I was young. I was about 8 or 9 years old when I lost them, and I loved them," said Yochum.
He learned from his parents the value of working hard. His father worked on the railroad, and his mother worked in a canning factory. As a family, they grew gardens, but in recent years, he has tasked himself with cultivating and protecting children in Tahlequah. That is why even after all these years, he has never tired from his job as a crossing guard.
