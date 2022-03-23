EVERYDAY HEROES: Custodian at Keys dubbed a 'difference-maker'

Everyone knows “Mr. LeDon” at Keys Elementary School.
With his infectious smile, he is always saying "hi," making a compliment, or brightening somebody’s day. According to his co-workers, Johnny LeDon Sloate goes above and beyond his responsibilities as school custodian.
“They love him. He’s wonderful. He’s kind. If you ask the kids, they’ll tell you how nice he is,” said Tami Woods, KES principal.
Julie Schwegler, director of special services, said he doesn’t complain when “Mr. LeDon” is asked to help out with responsibilities beyond his job description.
Sloate has worked at the school for over 10 years, and he is known for his hard work and dedication. He has also served as the driver for special service students, or students with speech or language impairment, special learning disabilities, deafness, blindness, hearing impairments, autism, developmental delays, and more.
“I think it’s his character. He’s very kind. He greets people, the kids, the faculty, and the staff,” said Schwegler. "He’s a great character. For me, he’s our driver for special services students. He does a great job at developing and maintaining relationships with the students. As he walks the halls, he checks on them and makes sure they are having a great day. He is present when they are needed.”
Rhonda Rice, counselor, described the building as “spick and span.” She said he does an immaculate job of ensuring that the kids have a clean and safe environment in which to learn.
“He likes to come into every classroom. People leave with a smile. He’ll grab a trash can, and he’ll make a small comment that will just make your day,” said Rice.
Sloate is also in charge of the lost and found. He cleans up the area, and he will take the unclaimed items to where they are washed, and then he delivers them to a local charity.
“He wears a lot of hats. He is a difference-maker. That sums it up because he is kind and thoughtful. He interacts with everyone. His presence makes a difference,” said Woods. “He feels like there is something that he needs to do. He is a servant at heart.”
