EVERYDAY HEROES: Cyclists promote community rides for healthier living

David Rogers and Mike Bingham aren’t exactly sure who started the Tahlequah Peloton Cycling Club Facebook page. Rogers is one of its administrators, and through it, he has helped create an organic cycling community in Tahlequah.
“It’s more like a meetup group. There’s no formal meetings. It’s more of an information page,” he explained.
Users are able to post when they would like to ride, for how long, and at what speed. The post will go into the newsfeed of those who have liked the page.
“Let’s say you want to go riding on Saturday, and you want to go 15 miles at an 11 mph pace, you could tell others to meet you here in Norris Park. And if anyone’s interested, you’ll tell them that you’ll be leaving at 9 a.m., for example,” Rogers said.
It is important to indicate how fast you want to go, because not all cyclists want to ride at the same pace.
“The worst-case scenario is that you want to do 20 miles and you’re not very fast, or you’re really fast and slow people show up, but you want to hammer out the miles,” he said.
The Tahlequah Peloton Cycling Club page is also a space where local cyclists post organized rides throughout the state.
“When people ask me when someone is going to ride, I always tell people when they come to town, go to Tahlequah Peloton, and you might see some dates on this Saturday,” said Rogers.
Over the years, cyclists have built friendships they have made through Tahlequah Peloton Cycling. These friendships motivate members to stay in shape and keep active.
“It’s a neat way to make connections like that. And some of the friendships that are formed last a long time. I would say that I’ve got a lot of close friends that I ride with, and I made that friendship through the Tahlequah Peloton,” said Bingham.
Recently, cyclists have been doing the Gravel After Dark ride, which is a 20-mile loop Rogers has initiated. For their first ride, which took place early in August, 14 cyclists showed up. A week later, nine turned out.
“Fourteen people showed up from one post,” said Rogers.
Rogers and Bingham are also active in the Tahlequah Trails Association, which is working to build 200 miles of trails in Cherokee County. Currently, 11 people serve on the board, and they meet monthly.
“We secured land from the county. We are going to build 200-acre trails, blue, green, and black. It’s just to bring hiking, mountain bike, walking trails that will be free to the area. We’ve got a little over a mile completed, and we’re riding. We’ve received lots of donations and grants. We’re writing other grants to get the fundage to build it and have it professionally built,” said Rogers.
Rogers and Bingham are excited about the construction of these trails because they want to encourage health and well-being. They also enjoy spending time in nature and connecting with the greater Tahlequah community.
They both anticipate meeting new people through the Tahlequah Peloton Cycling Club.
“Usually cyclists are kind of health nuts, and they are always good people. We’ve never had a problem with anybody meeting up,” Rogers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.