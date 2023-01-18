EVERYDAY HEROES: Dance studio owner volunteers at Bread of Life

Kristene Watson, board secretary and treasurer of the Bread of Life food pantry, has volunteered with the group since 2020.
Watson said she works with a lot of paperwork and grant writing, along with client intake, ordering food, and scheduling appointments for people to visit the food pantry.
“I meet with clients at the pantry, and we try to listen to their situation and meet their needs as best we can,” said Watson. “We have frozen items sometimes, but sometimes they don’t have a freezer, and so we try to stock them up on stuff they can keep safe.”
The organization, which she said is a group effort, has a partnership with Dollar General wherein Watson or another volunteer can "rescue" food at a moment’s notice.
“With the partnership with Dollar General, they will call me and they’ll say, ‘We have a cooler that’s down. We’ve got hundreds of pounds, or maybe just a few pounds, that need to be rescued basically right now,' so I have to drop everything, or find somebody on the team who can drop everything, and get there,” said Watson.
Watson started volunteering with the organization in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and became a board member after it started to subside. She said she wanted to volunteer at the food pantry with her family for a while to help teach her children how to show their faith.
One of the reasons Watson has continued to work at the pantry is because she can’t stand to see food go to waste, or to see people – especially children – go without food.
When Watson is not volunteering at Bread of Life, she is working at her two businesses, On Stage Dance Studio and Inara Creative Specialties. Watson has owned the studio for 13 years and said it, along with the pantry, is among her passions. She said her passion for kids crosses over from the dance studio to the food pantry.
“It’s one of those things you find as a young person, and then it never really leaves,” said Watson. “Then to be able to do it for a living, you’re just blessed and lucky. It’s always been a part of who I am.”
Owning her own businesses has given Watson and her husband the latitude to use their time to rescue food for the community.
She hopes her students take away more than just memorizing steps and dance moves to the music.
“[It's important to learn] how to overcome obstacles and how to push through things that are tough, and when you want to quit and give up, learning the strength to be able to not do that and look back on yourself and be proud,” said Watson.
