EVERYDAY HEROES: DHS worker: Faithfulness a recipe for promotion

After Daniel Anele received a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, he moved to Tahlequah from Nigeria, to earn a Master of Business Administration at Northeastern State University.
He now works as a case worker for the Department of Health Services. During his free time, he has committed to living a life of service by giving to community, family, and church.
"Faithfulness is a recipe for promotion. God promotes those who are faithful. I don't look for a position, I just look for how to serve. If you are faithful, then God will give you something more," said Anele, who uses this mantra in his everyday life.
He explained that being a caseworker is challenging, but it is also very rewarding.
"It's one of the jobs that feels like you have to be called to do it, and it can get intense. Working with kids--I just try to help in any way I can. There is a struggle, but it is worth it in the end," he said.
Last month, Anele started "The GROW Podcast," which is featured on Anchor and Spotify. In it, he highlights the stories of ordinary people who have experienced personal growth by overcoming different challenges. He initially felt insecure about starting a podcast because he didn't know whether people would relate to him or understand him because of his accent.
"With my accent, I wasn't sure how people would receive it, but I realized that it's our fears that hold us back," he said.
He explained that it is easy to see a person's successes on the surface and make judgments, thinking that individual's path to success was easy. By highlighting the stories of growth and struggle of ordinary people, he hopes to inspire others to have the courage to explore their own personal growth.
After moving to Tahlequah, Anele made it a part of his mission to connect people because he wanted to create atmospheres of understanding. From 2017-2018, he organized the Play for Peace International soccer game among community members in Tahlequah. The matchup featured American versus international players, and the purpose of the event was to build bridges to the international community. In 2018, the event also served as a fundraiser for the Help in Crisis.
Previously, he coached soccer for the Tahlequah Soccer Club. He still sometimes serves as a soccer referee, and he teaches at soccer camps.
Anele has been married to his wife, Madeline, since 2018, and the couple have two daughters. A few months ago, he was asked to serve on the board of the 29Eleven Church.
