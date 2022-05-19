EVERYDAY HEROES: Disabled veteran dresses up in character for kids

Gary Davis is the man behind the mask who comes out at different public gatherings throughout Cherokee County. Whether posing as Mickey Mouse or the Easter Bunny, Davis is intent on putting smiles on the faces of young people.
Davis is a disabled veteran who served in Korea during the Vietnam War from 1970-1973 in the U.S. Army. As the war was wrapping up, the U.S. was worried about communism spilling over into South Korea, which is why he was stationed there. It was at this time that South Korea also sent troops to the Southeast Asian nation.
After his service abroad, he was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas where he transferred to the National Guard. After his service, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. In 2018, he moved to Tahlequah.
A few years ago after Kidz Zone shut down its operations, he purchased a Santa Claus and Easter Bunny costume from the owner. He decided to serve the community by dressing up in different costumes. Since then, he has acquired a Mickey Mouse and a Donald Duck costume.
As a disabled veteran, he receives a pension from the VA, and under the terms of his agreement, he is not allowed to work, so he does not charge money or accept tips to come out at public events.
"You can't put a dollar and cent value when a child comes up to you with a smile," said Davis. "This is something I feel like I'm called to do."
He said that because Tahlequah does not offer the same kinds of activities of a larger city, coming out to meet a character is just another thing that kids can do to occupy their time, and they can learn how to make a connection at the same time.
He was inspired to volunteer because his two-year-old great-grandson enjoyed the characters.
At the Red Fern Festival, he dressed up as Donald Duck, and at Easter, he dressed up as the Easter Bunny.
"We had 120 people that got their photos, and it wasn't just kids either. There were college girls that had to get their photo with the Easter Bunny. It is something to do. I donate my time," he said.
On Saturday, May 21, he will make an appearance at Norris Park during the Farmers' Market. The market will wrap up its operations at noon, but he will stick around until 2 p.m.
In the future, he plans to make regular appearances at public events, and he hopes to pick up a few more costumes.
