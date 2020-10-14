EVERYDAY HEROES: Dispensary employee aims to aid with 'Lifted Spirits'

Millen Kremmer, 20, grew up in Lost City and moved to Tahlequah in his teens. The Tahlequah High School Class of 2018 graduate has worked at Lifted Spirits, a Tahlequah medical marijuana dispensary that specializes in craft cannabis, for over a year.
"Some of the responsibilities I have as the assistant manager include ensuring customer service experiences are satisfactory, recording and keeping track of inventory, upkeep and auditing our online menu, and receiving product orders from vendors, along with a handful of less interesting duties," he said.
Even with the pandemic, Kremmer doesn't feel like his duties have changed a lot beyond being more attentive to wiping down exposed surfaces.
"For a portion of time when we were unsure what direction the lockdown on a state level would go, we prevented customers from entering beyond the lobby and strongly encouraged curbside orders," said Kremmer. "Currently however we've opened the lobby back up and have implemented a few different measures to cut down on exposure to and spreading of COVID, while still allowing for patrons to get an in-depth look at our products.
According to Kremmer, the dispensary has adopted guidelines regarding COVID-19 to help reduce transmission between employees and customers. He and most employees have chosen to wear masks when interacting with customers.
"We also provide complimentary hand sanitizer and masks for anyone who would like to take their own precautions to cut down on transmission rates. With that said, we are not currently requiring customers to wear masks. While it is appreciated when our customers wear masks, we make an effort to not have more than three parties browsing in the lobby so they're not having to stand too close to other customers," said Kremmer.
Kremmer said that after the pandemic, Lifted Spirits will likely continue to offer complimentary hand sanitizer and curbside service, and meter the number of patrons in the lobby. He believes the job is essential because they help provide a service to medical patients suffering from a broad range of ailments.
"I regularly have patients speak to me about the wonders of THC and CBD for treating their symptoms, and how if it were not for cannabis products, they would likely still be using synthetic pharmaceuticals," he said. "Staying open during the pandemic has allowed us to continue to offer clean and regulated organic medicine to patients who would otherwise be forced to turn to illegal or synthetic options to treat their symptoms effectively."
Even before the coronavirus hit, Kremmer said he would change clothes and shower after getting home from work. He said his roommate, Noah, has not been exposed to any known carriers of COVID-19. He goes out as little as possible and wears a mask when he has to.
Kremmer's pair of fat, spoiled cats - Buddy and Muffin - recently got a fur sibling, but they and Lucy, a German shepherd puppy, don't get along too well yet.
Kremmer enjoys playing and reading about chess, and playing hacky sack.
"I love to listen to freestyle rap music; it reminds me of jazz, which I am also a fan of," he said. "I'm very interested in space and what would happen if something were to cross the 'edge' of the universe. I also take interest in domestic politics, but the space stuff is easier to be into currently."
