EVERYDAY HEROES: Elder Care manager focuses on caregiving

Michael Murphy started as a driver at Cherokee Elder Care in 2014. Since then, he has risen in the ranks and has not stopped working through the pandemic.
As a driver, Murphy, 48, took CEC participants to and from their appointments locally and throughout eastern Oklahoma. After being promoted to lead driver, he assisted the manager with scheduling drivers in the department and ensured each participant was taken care of throughout the day.
“Some time ago, I was promoted to transportation manager. I don't get to drive as much as I used to, but I still enjoy visiting with the elders that utilize our facility. Now I focus on managing the department and continuing the care of our participants ensuring they have pleasant rides to and from their homes and make it to their appointments timely and safely,” said Murphy. “As a manager, I definitely have more responsibility, as I manage a team of great employees who care for each of our participants and strive to provide great service to each of them.”
Cherokee Elder Care works to keep participants in their homes as long as possible.
“We help to provide care by scheduling appointments for our elders with doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, and also provide a facility where some of that care can be provided,” Murphy said.
The CEC adult day center was closed in March temporarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to participants, according to Murphy, a Cherokee Nation citizen.
“That didn't stop our elders from receiving the care they needed and wanted, but for now, we manage each participant's care by appointment through our normal clinic operations,” he said. “I will be excited when we can again open our day center to allow for social interaction for participants because I know many of them miss that, but it's important to keep as many of them healthy during this time of uncertainty.”
Murphy is married to Jami, and they have children. He said his family was worried about his working through the pandemic.
“To be honest, my family was nervous for me to continue working in a field that the spread of COVID is possible, but care for our elders and participants here at Cherokee Elder Care is what's important, and I wanted to be sure to stay as close to them as possible to provide the best care I can,” he said. “I know what the pandemic has done to my family. We have each other to depend on, but so many of our elders just have themselves. It's important that we, as a people, help to advocate for those who may not have someone there for them."
The Murphys have stayed healthy. Murphy constantly uses sanitizer, washes his hands, and uses a mask.
“At work, we're required to use all the necessary PPE [personal protective equipment] to keep ourselves, fellow workers and the participants safe,” he said. “Thankfully, my family and I have been healthy throughout this pandemic, minus a minor stay in the hospital for me for other health issues. But we've not had to be quarantined.”
Murphy also runs a small lawn business on the side, and he and his family enjoy helping the community.
“I have donated my services to various elders and organizations, as well as offer wood to several elders during the winter in a way to give back. My wife and kids also reach out to families to deliver plate dinners during the holidays,” he said. “We don't have a lot, but what we do have, we're very thankful for, and what you do for others always comes back to you tenfold.”
To some, Murphy is a workaholic, and he said he sometimes agrees, but he loves working.
“It helps to take your mind off things. I love showing my kids that you have to work hard for what you want and what you have. It also allows me to spend time with my family having my own business. My sons have an opportunity to work, too, and that just means we get to be together more,” he said. “I absolutely love my family. They're who I work so hard to impress. I have a great wife who works keeping me and the boys straight while working and going to school for her master’s in law degree, in addition to her volunteering. I have sons I will always be proud of, no matter where they are. Each of them is special in their own way and they make life worth living. I'm also blessed to be a Papa to little ones who I think the world of and I hope I show each of them that.”
Because of the pandemic, Murphy hasn’t been able to enjoy concerts like normal, but he still gets out and rides his Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he has time. The Class of 1991 graduate also likes sports and is a big University of Oklahoma fan.
