Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell has helped run the balloting process for local, state, county, and federal entities for almost seven years.
“I just hope people realize their voice needs to be heard and that differences can be made by getting out and voting,” Rozell said.
One of the things Rozell enjoys most about working the elections is that there is always something going on. This year is no exception, as an election has taken place every month except for January and June. Although smaller elections, such as school bond or municipal balloting, often have a smaller voter turnout when compared to presidential elections, Rozell said it takes the same number of steps to complete each process.
Rozell not only devotes her time to Cherokee County voters, but since she is a liaision with the state election board, she helps eight other Oklahoma counties.
“I’ve always got things going on – learning about election laws and different legislation that gets passed, helping our counties be the best election system in the world and safest – so there is always something new and interesting going on,” Rozell said.
While her three kids keep her busy when Rozell is out of the office, she also helps around the church at which her husband preaches and works with the My Friends and Me Board, which promotes inclusion of children with abilities.
While the changing of legislation is one of the most intriguing parts of Rozell’s occupation, it has also proved one of the toughest aspects.
“When things change, people don’t like change,” Rozell said. “So one of the hardest things when changes are implemented is helping our voters understand and know what’s going on.”
Dealing with disinformation about the election system has been a difficult part of the job. While dealing with this and changes can be difficult, Rozell said her office and position gives people a way for their voices to be heard.
Rozell, a Tahlequah native, said there is nowhere else she would rather serve.
“It’s nice to see teachers, coaches, or mentors from your childhood when they come in and early vote or update their registrations, and being out in the public is a great way to do that,” Rozell said.
