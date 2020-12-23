EVERYDAY HEROES: EM director's top goal to make county safer

Mike Underwood has been involved with Emergency Management for over 25 years, and he said the pandemic is an emergency unlike any another.
He is currently Emergency Management director for Cherokee County, and has been in that role since 2015.
Underwood, 58, is from Tahlequah and is a graduate of the Tahlequah High School Class of 1980.
Some of his duties include assisting with coordination of operations with emergency agencies, developing operation plans, and mitigation plans.
Emergency Management piqued Underwood's interest when he began volunteer work on the Command Team and Weather Watch Team in 1992.
"I moved into the deputy director position of August 1999 and then was asked to take the director position in 2015," Underwood said.
Underwood said that he faces many challenges, such as disasters, both manmade and natural.
"Our office is the liaison to both state and federal offices of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, and FEMA. We assist with coordination of operations with all emergency agencies within our great county before, during, and after incidents," he said.
Currently, Underwood's day-to-day challenges include developing the Hazard Mitigation plan for the city and county, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Underwood is a member of the Crisis Task Force Committee and meets with city, county, and health care officials twice a month.
"Although the current situation has made it harder to meet with agencies face-to-face, Zoom meetings and conference calls have helped agencies' relationships continue to move forward," Underwood said.
He said a primary goal of his this coming year is to keep residents of the city and county safe.
"Hopefully with the vaccine for COVID-19, we can help keep the public healthy and get through this together. I will continue to day-to-day with the many professional people, and look forward to helping keep our city and county a safer place to live," he said.
He's been married to Leigh for 41 years, and they have three children and two grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.