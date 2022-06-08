EVERYDAY HEROES: Facebook group puts priority on 'dumped' animals

Shawn Perez started the Lost, Dumped, Give Away, or Stray Pets Tahlequah Facebook page because she saw a need in the community. Her service is bringing area residents together to take care of cats and dogs, as well as other animals.
“I have a great group of people, and everyone is willing to help anyone. They help. People will go buy dog food for others. They will pay for vet bills. I’m grateful for the group,” said Perez.
The purpose of the group is to provide for the needs of animals, and its followers do so in different ways. The group stands as a space where dog or cat owners can find new homes for their animals. It also serves as a community watch page where members look out for stray cats and dogs.
Advocates have observed that stray cats and dogs disproportionately dot the streets throughout Cherokee County.
“We need to work together to fight this. Dumping dogs is a real issue. They go to communities and dump five to six puppies at once,” said Perez. “People are dumping them on the side of the road and at cemeteries.”
Perez was inspired to create the Facebook group because she wanted to cater to “dumped” dogs.
“'Dumped' means someone who no longer wants that pet, so they drop it out of their car, drive off and leave it. They don’t leave it with food, or water. It is heartless,” said Perez. “I became inspired – and I’ve had the group for three years – because a lot of groups won’t let you say the dogs have been dumped.”
She said other groups are worried about possible confrontations by people who get rid of dogs that have been deemed dumped. Perez’s experience is that dumped dogs are often the first to be taken care of within her group.
The site also looks out for dogs with loving owners who stray and become lost. The group has helped reunite many pets with their owners.
“People will take pictures of dogs that are on the side of the road at Walmart or wherever,” said Perez.
These pictures are posted, and they allow pet owners to know where they are.
The Facebook group is also private. Those who want to join it are screened. They must answer why they want to join the group, and administrators will scan their profiles to look for evidence of animal abuse.
“We have dog-fighting issues here in Tahlequah. They use them as bait dogs. My purpose is to stay on top of people for these dogs, and make sure they are going to good homes,” said Perez.
She also screens to make sure families have the means to be able to take care of the dog. Members also check out the Facebook profiles of those who post.
“A lot of members will come together and say, ‘We looked at their Facebook page, and we don’t think it’s a good fit,’” she said.
Perez and the many who contribute are working to save animals by reuniting strays with their families and finding loving homes for those in need.
Check it out
To join the group, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/2350097941928974.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.