EVERYDAY HEROES: FBI agent shares his experiences working in Oklahoma

Dan Brewer always knew he wanted to make a difference in the world, and he was always fascinated by upholding the law.
He has trained throughout his life to become an FBI agent, and now he works to protect the lives of those most vulnerable in society.
“For me, this was the dream job from the time I was a little kid, but It’s not the easiest job to get into. I worked really hard. I got my education: I got my bachelor’s degree, then an advanced degree. I have worked for six years before I got into the FBI. It has been exceptionally rewarding,” said Brewer.
He has worked for the FBI as an agent for seven years in two different locations. He first worked in the Pacific Northwest, and now he is in what the FBI has labeled "Indian Country," which is its technical term; he has been located in Oklahoma for four years.
“It’s really, I would say, one of the best places to work in the FBI,” he said.
He deals with community impact, so he gets to work with local law enforcement, Cherokee Nation, and the other Five Tribes.
“It’s hard work, it’s long hours, but it’s absolutely rewarding. In the FBI, very few agents get the privilege to do this kind of work,” he said.
Brewer was assigned to the Sharp v. Murphy Supreme case, which preceded the McGirt. He noted that the passage of McGirt has greatly affected how he does his work.
“In the FBI, we are the primary agency of the Major Crimes Act (1885), so we work in all major crimes,” he said.
The law placed certain crimes under federal jurisdiction if they are committed by a Native American in “Indian” territory. Those include: murder, manslaughter, rape, assault with intent to kill, arson, burglary, larceny, kidnapping, maiming, and incest.
Brewer has especially worked with violent crimes against children. He believes protecting those who are most vulnerable is a top priority.
He also serves in a supervisory roll, training temporary agents assigned to the area.
"It is a great satisfaction working with local officers," said Brewer.
He also enjoys working with Indigenous peoples and tribal leaders.
“There is a longstanding tradition with FBI in Indian Country. They have had to learn how to do this over the last 90 years, and we learn from our fellow partners,” he said.
He explained that his office is somewhere between a police agency and a federal investigation agency.
“We show up almost immediately with our local law enforcement agents to make sure our community is safe. We have literally seen egos be thrown aside, and we will ask what we need to make sure this community is safe,” he said.
He said his work would not be possible without cooperation from Cherokee Nation and the office of its attorney general.
