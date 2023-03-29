EVERYDAY HEROES: Firefighter, attorney, producer wins Purkey Award

On March 26, B.J. Baker won the Nick Purkey Award for the help he offers the community through his work as a volunteer firefighter.
Baker said those at the Tahlequah Fire Department try to model Nick Purkey, who always had a good attitude and was forthcoming with information about fire safety when visiting with kids.
Baker was shocked to win the award, but he said what might make him a little different than other firefighters is that he is a white-collar firefighter. Baker said TFD is made up of people from all different backgrounds. His experience led him to be a professional negotiator with the Oklahoma State Fire Association and watch over the pensions and retirements for other firefighters.
“I am an advocate. That’s what I do in my practice, and so when I’m volunteering for the fire department, it only makes sense that they would utilize me in that role. So when they send somebody to Oklahoma City to advocate for firefighter rights, I was kind of a natural fit,” said Baker.
Baker has been on the legislative committee for the past two years and is now a chairman of the committee, which puts him in line to run for third vice president of the OSFA.
Baker has volunteered with TFD for nine years and is captain of the volunteer group. When he first graduated from law school, he became a prosecutor and was a training adviser for the drug task force. After leaving the task force, he was invited to join the fire service.
“I was a sophomore in college when 9/11 happened, and that changed my whole nature. I wanted to be an optometrist up until that point, and nothing against optometrists or anything, but when 9/11 happened, I was compelled to do something more,” said Baker. “I wanted to give back to my community. I wanted to protect my community.”
Through his volunteer hours, Baker has participated in community outreach, such as holding safety training for students and cooking food for school events.
“I just love Tahlequah. I’m a sixth-generation Tahlequah [community member]. I’m a Cherokee, and 'gadugi' is a Cherokee word where you work together, and I think that’s part of a community,” said Baker.
Baker said he could not imagine not being a part of something he thinks is bigger than himself, and he believes kids are the most significant investment in a community.
“If you can do something to give back to help kiddos, especially less fortunate kids, then you’re helping the community as a whole,” said Baker. “I think those values have just always been important to me, so I carry them all today.”
Baker has now been an attorney for 14 years, and he likes to help people at their lowest point, so he continues to do pro bono work. He is also president of the Cherokee County Bar Association. Baker said that while being a prosecutor and seeking justice is satisfying, he finds it to be more rewarding on the defense side, when he represents the side of someone who has been wrongly accused.
When Baker is not fighting fires or defending a client in court, he is helping produce movies that preserve Tahlequah's history, such as the documentary "Brinlee." Baker said he is trying to preserve this history to help record what elders have gone through.
“If we don’t preserve these stories now, they’re going to be to be gone. The elders today have lived through things that our generation doesn’t even understand – that we couldn’t even fathom – so I think these stories are important not just to the family members of these people, but just to preserve the history of where we come from,” said Baker.
