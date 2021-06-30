EVERYDAY HEROES: Firefighter says the 'little things' make a difference

Zack Frazier has served as a firefighter for 13 years. On a typical day, he checks to ensure that each fire truck is up to par. He performs his daily tasks, updates burn permits, washes the trucks, mows the yard, cleans up the station, and waits for the big call.
Frazier works as a typical firefighter most of the day, but over the past few years, he has been tasked with the Tahlequah Fire Department's elementary education. Many students in Cherokee County visit the fire station every year, and he noticed many were familiar with their longtime teaching demonstration, the Smoke Trailer.
"It is a mock room where we let the students identify hazards. For example, we let them into a kitchen where they learn not to put metal in the microwave, among other things. Then you go into the living room, and they will see that a cord is cut. In the bedroom, we'll have some fake smoke that come out. It teaches you to duck low," said Frazier
He found that students who visited the fire station every year started to familiarize themselves with the presentation. While the Smoke Trailer is a valuable tool, he felt like the students needed something more to pique their interest.
With a generous donation from Lowe's, and with help from local firefighters, he built a collapsible room the TFD could move from school to school. With the new equipment, he wrote a script for a skit that he calls, "The Great Escape."
"We got together, and I drew up this idea to make an actual bedroom where we put on a skit. It wouldn't have been possible without everyone involved. We've got a full bedroom that we can move on a cart. In the show, we have some of the firefighters dress up like kids. We have fake smoke coming through the door, and we demonstrate three different scenarios," said Frazier.
He discovered children benefit from different scenarios, depending on where they live. For example, some children live on a second story, such as in an apartment. While he recommends that people buy ladders to escape in the event of an emergency, he teaches children what to do if there isn't one, and if it isn't possible to escape downstairs.
"If you don't have that option, you put your shirt over your head and stick your head out of the window and shout for help," he said.
While TFD still uses the Smoke Trailer it's been cycled with The Great Escape so the students don't watch the same presentation every year.
He enjoys serving his students, as well as the community.
"Being a firefighter is the best lifestyle that you can pick," he said. "There isn't a better thing in the world than being the best part of someone's worse day. Being at home in Tahlequah is a dream because it's a smaller community, and people know who you are if you set yourself as an example."
He explained that when tragedy strikes, it is the small things people do that can calm those that he serves. He gives the example of the fuzzy pink slippers, which firefighters share throughout the department.
"Imagine that there was a little old lady who wasn't doing well, and all she wanted were her fuzzy pink slippers. Within reason, if we go out and get them for her, it will make her day. It is so important to pay attention to the little things," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.