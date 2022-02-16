EVERYDAY HEROES: From EMT to nurse, Swim focuses on pediatrics

Kelli Swim is a nurse practitioner who works in pediatrics at NeoHealth, and she has been voted “Best Pediatrics” in the Best of Cherokee County Readers’ Choice Awards for the past three years.
When she was young, she always knew she wanted to be a nurse, because she feels a strong sense of protecting people and helping the underdog. However, her life took her in a different direction.
“I went to EMT school, and so I worked as an EMT for a long time,” said Swim.
She worked in Critical Incident Stress Management, an interventionist protocol developed to help providers deal with stress and anxiety caused by treating traumatic events.
“Basically, it is a group of peers that have seen things you shouldn’t have to see,” she said. “Let’s say there was a fire, and loss of life. That death affects you personally. The fire chief will call you, and you can get in a group with mental health professionals. We get the group of the firemen together and talk about what happened. It lets them say something that was bothering them the most.”
In the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995, she performed debriefings with police whose job it was to search for bodies.
She was appointed by Gov. Brad Henry to the Oklahoma Emergency Response Development Advisory Council for two terms, and by Gov. Mary Fallin for a third.
"We made laws and rules that govern EMS within the state of Oklahoma,” said Swim.
In her position, she offered minor input on rules and regulations that impact EMS.
“I was there to represent smaller rural EMS. Big cities didn’t have the same issues that we did,” said Swim.
While she is proud of the work she did with EMS, she knew she wanted to get into nursing. Swim graduated from Wagoner High School and moved to Tahlequah, where she has lived for 30 years. She graduated from Northeastern State University with a degree in biology, her nursing degree from Rogers State University in Claremore, and she completed a nurse practitioner program at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
Coming from her EMS background, it was hard for Swim to imagine she would fall in love with pediatric medicine, but after having worked with kids during her clinicals, she was hooked.
“It is just so much fun. It’s not like I’m coming to work. I really enjoy taking care of these kids,” she said.
Many of the children she sees come from indigent families and backgrounds who struggle to fill their basic necessities. For some patients, she takes money out of her pocketbook to pay for toys to incentivize good grades.
“I see a lot of these kids who have needs. I’m bringing things into work, like bicycles and toys. I’m trying to give kids an incentive to get good grades. Some of these kids have a bad situation at home,” she said. “There’s such a need here in our town. I don’t think the public understands how much the environment impacts these kids."
Swim understands what these children are going through, because she wasn't wealthy as a child. She feels blessed to have a stable home, so she distributes her blessings to benefit others.
She also understands loss. Her daughter was diagnosed with cancer when she was 3 years old and died in 2021 at 13.
“I learned so much from her, especially how to love life. I learned how to not feel sorry for her. Being in the hospital so much made me see things from the other side of the fence. I am empathetic to children who don’t feel well, and I want to be able to relate to my families,” said Swim.
She has learned to play with her patients and enjoy every minute with them. Children learn through play, and they develop trust in atmospheres where they feel most comfortable. By playing with the children, they familiarize themselves with the medical equipment. Children who are comfortable are most likely to accept changes, which are necessary for healing.
