Zoey Hutchins, a paraprofessional at Greenwood Elementary, has worked for Tahlequah Public Schools since January 2023.
Hutchins works with many different grades every day and focuses on social emotional learning, subbing for teachers, and helping other educators.
Working with various grade levels each day is something Hutchins has come to enjoy, as it has allowed her to see students mature and grow throughout the semester. To develop a relationship with each student, Hutchins tries to be someone students can come to in times of need so she can provide emotional support.
“I just want them to know that it’s OK to be yourself with me,” said Hutchins. “I want them to feel safe enough to be whoever they are as a person with me, even if they don’t feel safe enough to do it at home. I want them to know they can be who they want to be and let them know that, yes, I am a [paraprofessional], but I’m also your friend.”
Hutchins’ journey of working with children began when she set out to be a children’s therapist. After deciding to change her career, she started working at a daycare and found she enjoyed helping children learn.
“I love watching them when they first learn something and you see it click. You can see it on their face that, ‘Oh, I understand.’ Watching them understand something for the first time, watching them learn things, and watching them pick up on routines, it makes me happy knowing I’m helping them grow and be the person they are going to be when they’re older,” said Hutchins.
In August, Hutchins plans to go back to school to earn a degree in education, so she can become a teacher. She will continue to work at Greenwood, and hopes to do so after she graduates. Being a paraprofessional, Hutchins said, will help her with her future career, as she has been observing different methods each teacher uses in the classroom.
The drive for Hutchins’ passion of working with children stems from her own childhood and how school was her safe place growing up. She said she wants to help create that same environment for the students at Greenwood.
“I don’t try to be a hero. I don’t try to be somebodies savior. I’m not trying to push that view of myself, but I do think it’s important that we try to help the kids as much as possible,” said Hutchins. “As much power as I have to help them, I’m going to do it.”
