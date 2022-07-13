EVERYDAY HEROES: Group 'freecycles' to reduce waste, help community

Turning trash into treasure is the specialty of Tahlequah FreeCycle, a local group that aims to limit how many repurposable items are thrown away.
Alyssia Alene Hylton is administrator of the group’s Facebook page.
“Freecycling is a community effort to reduce waste and unnecessary trips to a landfill by posting items to the group that could possibly be reused,” said Hylton.
This isn’t a new concept for Hylton.
“Growing up, I helped my parents remodel houses and we rarely ever had ‘new’ supplies to work with, so I'm used to using scraps and making something out of nothing,” said Hylton.
She recounted a memorable “freecycling” moment.
“Some of the best things that have come from this group, for me personally, have been a family redoing the floor in their house. They had an entire truck bed full of pieced-together flooring that I was able to redo both of my bathroom floors and my kitchen floor with. It looks brand-new compared to what I had in my home previously,” said Hylton.“The world is filled with such creative and innovative people who can turn what you may think is unusable into something beautiful, and it really helps out in peoples time of need.”
Tahlequah FreeCycle has one main rule for items posted on the page.
“I kept seeing people post things as free only 'til later find out they only posted it as free in other groups to get someone's attention. It really had a price tag attached to it, but on Freecycle, everything has to be 100 percent free without any strings attached,” said Hylton.
But many in the group go above and beyond for others.
“Some of our locals have noticed others struggling and have reached out through Freecycle on their behalf to gather the supplies they need without them even having to ask for them,” said Hylton. “Most people have items they don't feel like throwing away because they know they are worth something, but don't quite know what to do with it. When a post comes across the page that someone is in need of something, it makes it much easier to give those things for free with a purpose.”
Check it out
More information about Tahlequah FreeCycle is available at https://www.facebook.com/groups/484865464907467
