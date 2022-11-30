EVERYDAY HEROES: Heritage principal helps students, staff to connect

For the past five years, Heritage Elementary School Principal Amanda Vance has used her career in education to help form bonds and connections among staff and students.
Vance has been in administration at Heritage for six years, which she believes is a calling and a service to others.
“Education in general is a service career. You’re doing good deeds and services, but I think as a principal it’s even more so, because you encompass the whole entire school,” said Vance. “It’s not just your classroom and your kids. It is 500 kids and 67 staff members that you’re getting to touch their lives and be a part of and have huge effects on every day.”
Vance said she knew she wanted to be a teacher from around 6 years old, as she played “school” all the time.
Her reason for being in the field is the children and her passion for education.
“I can say this really easily because in the summertime, when I’m in that building and I’m by myself, it just doesn’t feel right because it needs kids in it,” said Vance.
One of the ways Vance tries to touch lives is by connecting with those at Heritage. She does this by being at the car line, visiting classrooms, having regular conversations with students every morning, and by instilling a homey atmosphere.
“Every year, the relationships you have with staff and students become deeper and more meaningful, just like they did in the classroom, which is so crazy because it’s so many more people you interact with every day,” said Vance.
Making and sustaining meaningful impacts for so many people was something Vance worried about before becoming a principal. She thought having to sustain these impacts would be more challenging, but she has found it is easier because the relationships were already being meaningful and deep.
After witnessing an Oklahoma City school implementing a “house system” and taking a district trip to the Ron Clark Academy in Georgia, Vance was able to start her own house system. This allows different Heritage grade levels and staff members to be placed in different teams, or houses, for the year.
Through the house system and mentorship groups, Northeastern State University has helped build relationships throughout various grade levels, but has also provided connections with staff and faculty members.
Vance said the internet and portable devices are making it hard for people to be "present," and that's why these connections are so important.
“I think through the house system and through these intentional connections that we’re making, we’re getting back to being human, and having a human connection not just through a virtual world,” said Vance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.