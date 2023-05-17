Laura Kuester, Help In Crisis executive director, has worked to provide aid to domestic and sexual abuse survivors for the past six years.
While Kuester has only been involved with HIC for a little over half a decade, she has worked in the mental health field for about 20 years and is a licensed professional counselor.
“When this job was posted in 2017, it piqued my interest because of my own story and experience with dating violence as a college student,” said Kuester. “I wasn’t sure at first if I wanted to leave my private practice and go back to a regular hour full-time job plus some, but I kept being pulled in the direction of applying. I have been in several leadership positions over my career and thought this would be a impactful position with an amazing purpose.”
In Kuester’s job, she is the “face of the company, “ which entails attending meetings, educating the community, providing training to partners, and engaging donors to solicit support for HIC.
Kuester said Help In Crisis’ services seem to be needed more every day, especially as Oklahoma has the second-highest state in the United States for women being killed by men.
“Help In Crisis has the only shelter certified by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office, in our four-county area — Cherokee, Wagoner, Adair, and Sequoyah,” said Kuester. “Our shelter stays at capacity most days. Domestic violence is an epidemic and at an all-time high. Our advocates work long, hard hours to take care of all who need our help.”
While seeing the struggles survivors often have to deal with after leaving abusive relationships is a difficult part off Kuester’s job, noticing the “wear and tear” the work of HIC has on her employees is also hard on her.
“Burnout is real in this field, and it is painful yet rewarding work. I have made it a priority to do whatever I can to take care of my staff,” said Kuester. “I need them rested and appreciated in order to keep them healthy, and I have made that my mission.”
Kuester said while she is not sure what kind of an impact she has personally made in Tahlequah, she hopes to be making those who served in her position before her proud.
“As a young adult, I found myself in a very unhealthy dating relationship. It was a very hard time and I had to seek help from an agency much like Help In Crisis in a different state,” said Kuester. “I am thankful for that crisis line I called and the advocate who helped me navigate how to get a protective order. There is no way I cold have done that on my own at 21 years old. The impact of that experience and the difference it made in my life is why I get up and come to work every day.”
