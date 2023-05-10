A local historian and champion for education has almost finished another book about Tahlequah history.
Beth Herrington moved to Tahlequah when she was 17 years old and has continuously studied various topics on the area’s history.
Herrington, whose likeness is on a bronze statue in front of the Thompson House, has helped the town in many ways through education and preserving the history.
“It’s important for people to know about this area because of it’s very rigid history, and we have lots of new people here who didn’t grow up in this region who are very interested in knowing something about the community,” said Herrington.
In the past, she has helped save the Thompson House and preserve Northeastern State University’s Wilson Hall. A ribbon-cutting on the restored building is May 11.
“Obviously, you can’t save every beautiful building, but it is important to have some examples [of buildings] that can be reused. The Thompson House, of course, is reused as a civic meeting place, and as a training center for young people,” said Herrington.
Herrington attributed some of her historical knowledge to her parents, who were also educators, and to her degrees in music.
“In my day, a classical education included history, literature, music, and art, and the diversity in the world. That was a classical education, so I’ve always been interested in history,” said Herrington. “My parents had lots of friends here, who were their age, and I would just visit with them, interview them, and began to look up remote sources maybe from a sentence here from a newspaper and a sentence there from an article.”
Herrington has also written a couple of history-based books, with one focusing on 15 homes and buildings in the city. She is also completing a book, “Tahlequah Facts and Folklore,” which will describe the education history of the area, the first Tahlequah teachers, how the medical profession has grown, and various folk stories.
Herrington said she believes history is important because those who are interested in the subject can help “plant seeds” and grow the harvest of the future.
When Herrington wasn’t working to preserve Tahlequah history, she was teaching music. She taught for 48 years at Tahlequah Public Schools and taught continuing education music classes at NSU. Herrington also participated in NSU demonstrations and traveled across Oklahoma doing student demonstrations on how to properly teach music. She served a two-year term as the Gamma Beta chapter president for the Delta Kappa Gamma International, the Oklahoma State Organization president, and worked on the state textbook committee.
In keeping her passion for education, Herrington said she will remain active as a board member of the Thompson House, and as a member of the local DKG chapter.
“If we don’t know where we’ve been, how can we plan for the future?” said Herrington.
