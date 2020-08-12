Artist and living history interpreter Lisa Rutherford has seen all of her work affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“A big part of my income comes from the art sales and contract jobs, but due to COVID, all my events have been canceled. I was also locked out of my studio at the Cherokee Arts Center for several weeks, and didn’t have access to tools, materials, and resources for a few weeks. I’m building a studio at my home, but the interior isn’t finished yet,” said Rutherford, a Cherokee National Treasure. “Hunter’s Home shut down in March and we worked at home for about six weeks.”
Rutherford is a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and her family goes back several generations in Cherokee and Adair counties and the Fort Gibson area.
In 2017, Rutherford started part-time at Hunter’s Home, formerly Murrell Home, which gave her some freedom to continue attending Native American art markets.
“I work in several media. My favorite is clay, and I do hand-built pottery and sculptures. I make historic clothing for museum exhibits, and I do beadwork and shell jewelry. I interpret 18th-century Cherokee history and demonstrate skills or cultural arts from that time period,” said Rutherford. “I’ve been contracted by Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia, the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, and Silver Dollar City, and have demonstrated pottery at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian.”
She decided in 2018 to cut back on traveling and was hired full-time at the historic Park Hill site.
“I help visitors experience life on a 19th-century farm in the Cherokee Nation, and talk about the history of the area and the people who lived here. I demonstrate skills typical of an 1850s farm and give tours of the 175-year-old house,” said Rutherford. “During living history season, I’m dressed in 19th-century clothing three days a week.”
As the Hunter’s Home staff prepared for spring activities, they also braced for the possibility the site would be shut down.
“We had prioritized tasks that needed to be done onsite and organized our supplies and resources for those that could be done at home,” said Rutherford. “Research is a major part of my job, so I was able to do lots of research, take online workshops and classes, make new historic clothing, and plan my programs, supply lists, cost estimates and my calendar for when we open again.”
Although the site remained closed, the three members of the staff returned to clean and maintain the house and artifacts, tend the gardens, flowerbeds and field crops, and care for the poultry.
“We have honeybees and our beekeeper captured several swarms to add to our apiary. We’re working on fencing the site in preparation for getting sheep and draft animals, so there is a lot of additional work. I helped build a split-rail fence my first week back,” said Rutherford.
The grounds were reopened to the public at reduced rate on June 2, but the house stayed closed.
“We can’t sanitize the 175-year-old house and artifacts without damaging them,” said Rutherford. “Physical distancing would be difficult since we were removing barriers as we move to scheduled guided tours, rather than self-guided tours. And it’s not air-conditioned and can get really stuffy. The virus is more easily transmitted when there is little air circulation. So until it is safe, we can’t open the house for tours.”
The site hours have been adjusted so staff have more time to clean and sanitize. Visitors check in and pay outside, and they are required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.
Rutherford said they are getting several visitors each week, and most are understanding and supportive.
“We moved operations to the front porch and we have a table with masks by the gate, and we moved the interpretive panels from each room to the west porch, so we have a lot more things to sanitize and bring back inside at closing,” said Rutherford. “People are bored, tired of staying home, and looking for something to do. Those who take vacations are opting to stay closer to home, and they feel safer with outdoor activities. Some have chosen to not do an outdoor tour and return later when the house is open, but some have generously made a donation, even though they are not touring, because they understand we’ve had a drastic reduction in income.”
Staff members have increased the site’s social media presence and virtual tours are available on the Hunter’s Home Youtube channel. Rutherford provides cards with the social media and website information to visitors.
The fall events have been canceled, and Rutherford said they are still uncertain if they will host the annual December Open House.
“When our living history season begins Labor Day weekend, we will not be in our historic clothing as we normally are,” she said. “Visitors are more likely to encroach on our personal space, touch us, our clothing and personal items when we are in historic clothes. They want photos and walk up and put an arm around us without asking. This is common at historic sites, so some sites have opted to not have their interpreters dressed out. It’s a lot worse in 18th-century Cherokee clothing, but they still do it when I’m in 19th-century clothing.”
Rutherford said that when she’s not working, she only goes out for groceries, animal feed, and necessities.
“I live on my family ranch, with my sister’s family and my mom nearby. When I was working at home, I was able to see them, usually outdoors when we were taking care of our animals. And the population has increased at my house. When the stay-at-home period began, I had 10 chickens. Today, I have 29. Two broods have hatched since March,” said Rutherford.
