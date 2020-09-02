EVERYDAY HEROES: Housekeeping manager rises to COVID challenge

Originally from Broken Bow, Melissa Harrington, 35, moved to Tahlequah about 10 years ago to attend Northeastern State University. She holds bachelor's degrees in criminal justice and sociology, and a master's in criminal justice.
Since July, she has been assistant housekeeping manager at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Tahlequah. She was previously lead housekeeper at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Pryor, but because of the drive and lower pay, she accepted the position in Tahlequah.
“I do laundry, check rooms to make sure they are up to cleaning standards, and help the other workers if they need it,” said Harrington. “Since COVID hit, we’ve had to wear gloves and masks all the time.”
Harrington said the number of guests went down for a few months due to travel bans and “safer-at-home” guidelines.
“It’s definitely picked up since people are traveling more. Everyone comes down here to come to the river,” she said. “We’re essential because we offer a place for people to stay when they go to a job or visit.”
Guests are asked to wear masks while in public areas of the hotel.
“Some guests are appreciative of what we’re doing with COVID precautions. Some are not happy with it; they just don’t care,” said Harrington.
After returning home from work, Harrington changes out of her work clothes, throws them in the washer, and then showers.
While she said she’s not afraid of catching the coronavirus herself, she is concerned for her family. Her husband has had brain aneurysms and other medical conditions, and most of his doctor's appointments have been on Zoom recently.
“He’s already quarantines, so it’s not really affecting him,” she said.
Harrington has two children at Tahlequah Middle School and one at Tahlequah High School. She is concerned about the number of cases that have been reported at the county’s schools since reopening.
One of the hardest parts of this pandemic for Harrington was not being able to spend time with her mom before she passed away. Her mom was admitted to a nursing home at the end of January, and died in a Tulsa hospital in July.
“I couldn’t see her until she was basically dying. I was actually able to see her two days before she passed because they were going to take her off life support,” said Harrington.
Along with spending time with her family, Harrington enjoys reading, watching movies, and playing basketball when she can. Her family has two dogs, and currently, six cats – unless another stray has shown up on the front porch.
“Wear your mask and stay safe,” she said.
