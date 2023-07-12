Junior Sierra, area director at Newk’s Eatery, has found a way to give back to his alma mater by broadcasting different events in which Hulbert Public Schools participates.
Sierra attended HPS from pre-K all the way until he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma in 2003. After seeing a need to showcase the talent and hard work students put into extracurricular activities, Sierra decided to create Rider Nation Network.
The network will broadcast football games and scrimmages worldwide via YouTube starting this fall. Sierra said one of the reasons for creation of the network is to create support throughout the community and allow everyone a chance to see the games.
“I really felt it’s just something I wanted to do to give back to the community just to say ‘Thank you for my beginnings,’ because without them, I wouldn’t have had the opportunities in my life that I’ve had,” said Sierra.
During the football season, Sierra said the network will be looking for sponsorships to allow the Rider Nation Network to cover other extracurriculars, such as basketball, baseball, softball, and FFA.
Sierra said since Hulbert does not play in a large class in sports, recruiters seldom make it to their games. With the broadcast system, recruiters will be able to stay up to date on certain students’ progress. Sierra said offering this service and helping some students get their names out there is a source of pride for him.
“It’s been 20 years since I graduated, and I have always been thinking of ways to try and give back to my community. I’ve participated in some things like ROHC and what not,” said Sierra. “I was just trying to figure out a way that is a another way to do that. One thing I’m good at is speaking with people and speaking public places, so I thought this is an opportunity where I can use the gift I have of speech and the friends I have made.”
Sierra not only wants to highlight the current students at Hulbert, but he hopes to bring alumni into the broadcast during halftimes or as guests to reintroduce them to the community, and show kids they can be successful at a smaller school.
“They can stand out, and by bringing this network, they’re going to be able to stand out and be seen,” said Sierra.
The name “Rider Nation Network” was chosen to mirror the involvement of everyone in the community, as Sierra wants all former, present, and future Hulbert Riders involved with the project.
Sierra said he hopes to not only bring positivity to every Rider who has walked the halls of Hubert, but to also bring a new light and opportunities to students.
“Just to bring this and to refocus on the student life and student opportunity, I think, is one of the things that really makes me happy; we can be a positive mark on their lives in the current and in the future,” said Sierra. “One day when they’re alumni, they can go back and watch themselves and show their sons and daughters, ‘this is what I use to do,’ so it’s fulfilling because it’s going to come through full circle for them one day.”
