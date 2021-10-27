Deborah Cookson grew up in California, and while attending pharmacy school at the University of Pacific, she learned about Indian Health Services and decided she wanted to spend her life serving Indigenous communities.
Her career took her to the U.S. Public Health Service, which has deployed her to aid those in natural disasters, and in particular, Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, and Maria.
She learned about IHS because a few of her classmates performed rotations in Alaska.
"I thought that was cool, so that's where I found out about IHS. I was in love with the way they practice. I wanted to do a pharmacy residency with IHS. There was one in Whiteriver, Arizona, and one in Tahlequah. I've now been here for 22 years," said Cookson.
She currently serves as a captain of the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service, one of the seven branches of uniformed services. She also works at W.W. Hastings Hospital as a support staff supervisor who manages pharmacy technicians.
The U.S. Public Health and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps are the two uniformed services that are not militarized. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and National Institutes of Health all fall under the Public Health Service, as does IHS.
"We serve Native Americans and Alaska Natives. Apart from that, we deploy to national disasters," she said.
In 2005, she was deployed to New Orleans to help set up a temporary hospital in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
"In Katrina, we set up a tent hospital in a parking lot. People who had been displaced couldn't get to the provider because their offices were destroyed. We had the national pharmacy stockpile [Strategic National Stockpile], so we would give medications. Enough to get them by, or substitute with something that was similar," she said.
Her service sent her after Hurricane Harvey to Louisiana in 2017, when she supported a pharmacy that had already been established, and that same year after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where she spent time on the ground, working with people in need.
"After Hurricane Maria, we set up a field hospital in a school gym. We had patients who were needing a hospital bed, but the hospital was destroyed and they didn't have electricity," Cookson said. "We had non-critical patients that we took care of, or patients who had lost everything, they could stay with us at the hospital, and we provided them medication. Social services worked on getting them placed. We actually got to go out a couple of times in teams into the community in Puerto Rico that were a ways away."
They went to communities and spread the information by word of mouth and with flyers, because many of their cell phone towers had been destroyed. They did launch a social media campaign, which was limited in scope due to ailing infrastructure.
"We had a medication pack and dispensed medication. That was a neat experience to go into those communities," she said. "The destruction was unbelievable. There was a place, and I never saw it, where a bridge had been destroyed. That was the only way the community got supplies. We set up a cable system to get supplies to the people."
She now volunteers with a local commissioned officer association, for which she provides food to the Tahlequah Day Center once a month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.