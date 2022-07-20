EVERYDAY HEROES: Instructor promotes empathy, cognitive awareness

Northeastern State University Library Services Instructor Sarah Burkhead Whittle is a volunteer and the founder of a read-along children's storytime at Too Fond of Books.
Whittle said she contacted the store and asked if she could start a storytime group in July 2021, so she could use her skills and knowledge to help young children with reading.
"I still have a love for children's books and being able to share," said Whittle.
The group meets monthly at the bookstore, and toddlers and Pre-K aged children are the main crowd they draw. Whittle said she reads the children stories with specific themes every month to help make the activity fun and even more educational. Some of the group's themes include bears, birds, friendship, and next month's theme is back to school.
"At first, I was worried that I was going to run out of topics [for the group]," said Whittle.
While the children are not old enough to read yet, Whittle said they are able to learn listening skills and cognitive awareness by just being read to.
A tip that Whittle gives parents who are wanting to read out loud to their children is to make it a part of their day and to make it fun. She said this can involve parents reading to children for just a few minutes when they are doing everyday tasks, such as waiting in line to pick up their older kids from school.
Just having books on a shelf in the same vicinity as children also helps immerse them in reading. Whittle said even if they can't read yet, being able to look at pictures and get familiar with the books helps them cognitively, by learning how to hold a book, read from left to right, and how to turn a page.
She said that for older children, having them read to the parent can help, as it broadens their vocabulary. Being able to take them to the library also offers them a variety and exposure to new genres and worlds in reading.
Offering a variety of topics to the group and older readers is important, Whittle said, because it can help teach the children to be curious, empathetic, and learn about real-world topics, such as having immigrant parents or having to use a wheelchair.
It also has the potential of allowing kids to feel valued and seen, if they find a book with like-minded characters and similar plots to their lives.
"[Reading] allows kids, and adults even to be able to see themselves on the page," said Whittle.
The next group will be meeting at Too Fond of Books on Saturday Aug. 13, at 11 a.m.
